Expansion of winery near Burgess Hill wins backing

On Wednesday (February 16), East Sussex County Council’s planning committee approved proposals to expand the Ridgeview Wine Estate, outside of Ditchling Common.

The proposals include both a new building (to serve an al fresco dining area) and an extension to the existing winery building.

Described as a ‘hospitality suite’, this extension would accommodate a wine tasting room, a small café and a retail area on the ground floor, with a meeting space and further tasting rooms on the floor above.

The proposals came to the county council committee as the site falls within the boundaries of both Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA).

The SDNPA approved its part of the application prior to the meeting, with its share of the development site containing the actual buildings.

As a result, county council planners focused on the winery’s access road through Fragbarrow Lane.

The committee heard the proposals would be expected to lead to an increase in traffic to the site, although it was not considered to be an ‘unacceptable’ increase.

However, this view was not shared by some local objectors, who feared the increased traffic would create safety issues in Fragbarrow Lane.

Speaking at the meeting, objector Derek Hendon said: “My wife and I have long been supporters of Ridgeview. They are the right business in the right place and produce outstanding wines of international renown.

“They are good neighbours and we fully support the expansion of the winery. However, we have concerns over the expansion of the hospitality and dining part of the business, principally regarding the only available accessway, Fragbarrow Lane.

“[It] is also a public footpath and for the greater part is a single track road, 3.5 metres wide, bordered by deep ditches.

“By modern standards this would not be regarded as sufficient for the seven houses which also lie on the lane, but it is managed by the consideration and patience of residents and winery workers.”

He added: “With only two passing places on the single track part, we fail to see how dangerous chaos can be avoided for the vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians using the lane.”

The committee had some sympathy for these concerns, but did not consider them sufficient grounds to refuse the application.

Instead the committee agreed to impose a further condition, requiring the business to erect signage to point out the passing places to visitors.

This came on top of already agreed conditions requiring the business to provide details about how it would encourage non-car transport to the site and to repair some existing speed bumps in the lane.

Following further discussion the application was approved.