Extension planned at Chithurst Buddhist Monastery

Extension plans have been submitted for the Buddhist monastery in Chithurst.

The plans will see the removal of a horticultural glasshouse and the construction of a single storey ‘Kuti’ building at the monastery on Chithurst Lane.

The ‘Kutis' are important to the tradition of quiet meditation practised by the resident monks and nuns consistent with the spiritual practice at other Buddhist monasteries both in the United Kingdom and abroad.

The 'Kuti' would provide meditation and a sleeping space with no provision for cooking, but with a lavatory and shower suitable for disabled people and a heating appliance as it will be used during the winter months.

The monastic residents using the Kutis continue to use the facilities at the main house for taking meals.

They would not be open to use by visiting members of the public.

It is proposed to add a new 'Kuti' for the use of the Abbot, so that he has a quiet abode separated from the more active parts of the monastery, yet with easy access to the main house and meditation hall.

The new 'Kuti' would never be used separately from the Main House and would not form a permanent residence.

The new Kuti is to be situated on the footprint of the existing greenhouse which is in its own enclosure within the Monastery grounds.

It is proposed that the new Kuti building would be constructed of environmentally friendly materials and is intended to be Carbon Zero, as