Extension planned for West Wittering Country Club

Extension plans at the West Wittering Country Club have been given the go ahead.

The extension will extend and redesign aspects of the Harbour Way Country Club on Chichester Road in West Wittering.

On the ground floor, the significant remodelling of the existing property will see the café/bar and reception area have an improved circulation, connection to the southern frontage and better use of natural daylight with the aim of improving wayfinding to the entrance of the Country Club and allow for a better connection to external activities and outdoor dining.

The studio and changing spaces would be reconfigured to improve functionality.

On the first floor, extensions would be added to the north and south to improve circulation to the studio spaces.

The approval comes after many local residents writing into the council to express their support for the plans.

Mr Christopher Kenny from West Wittering said: “Although we are not members of the Club we are the closest neighbours of the site. We have discussed the plans with the Club's owners and support this development.

“The plans are carefully and sympathetically thought out, providing an updated and appropriate facility for both the Clubs' members and the wider community.

"We wholeheartedly support careful development and improvement of the West Wittering area which is consistent, and protects, the unique coastal and rural environment.”

West Wittering Parish Council in a statement said they had no objection to the plans.