Extension plans to create 14 new homes at an Eastbourne council office block has been refused.

The site is located on Upperton Road and currently consists of an office building. The application sought planning permission for a sixth storey upward extension to form 14 residential dwellings including the provision of storage, refuse storage, car parking and secure cycle parking.

St Marks, in Upperton Road, is the East Sussex County Council main office for children’s service for under 18s and their families. The existing building was built in the 1960s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes would have consisted of 12 studios and two one-bedroom flats.

Extension plans to create 14 new homes at an Eastbourne council office block has been refused.

Eight parking spaces would have also been created alongside electric vehicle charging points, and 14 cycle spaces.

According to the plans, the office use of the original building would be retained and the overall external appearance of the building would not change.

The central part of the sixth storey would be filled in and a seventh storey would have been created as part of the plans as proposed to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was refused by the planning officer on the grounds that ‘the proposed development would fail to provide for the transport demands it would generate, together with the existing demands of the application site resulting in unacceptable impacts upon the highway network.

The officer said in the report: “Adequate information has not been submitted to satisfy the Local Planning Authority that the proposal is acceptable in terms of car parking and would not therefore give rise to increased hazards to highway users.

“I would wish to be re-consulted following the applicant’s response to these comments.”

The application had been met with objection by East Susses Highways, who said in a statement: “The applicant has submitted insufficient information on car parking to satisfy me that the proposed development would not have a severe impact on the local highway network. Therefore, I object to this application on highways grounds. I would wish to be re-consulted once provided with information regarding car parking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad