Plans to add a three-storey extension to a block of flats in Lancing have been approved by Adur District Council.

The application, from ECE Planning Limited, which will add nine flats to St John’s Court, Penstone Close, was given the nod by the planning committee on Monday (June 5).

The plans were deferred in February due to concerns over parking, access and an issue with bin storage.

A number of changes were made, including revising the parking layout and moving the bin storage away from one of the homes on Penstone Close.

CGI of proposed changes to St John's Court

Officers said clarification regarding the seven visitor parking spaces in the layby off Penstone Park had been provided. West Sussex Highways confirmed these are within the public highway and could not be reserved for residents of the development.