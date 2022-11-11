Applicant Mr Gary Palmer is seeking permission for a two story extension to be built on the Martin Beale Building at the Cobnor Activities Centre in Chidham.

If approved the extension would allow the centre extra staff accommodation and storage.

Approval for the scheme was granted in 2018, but due to the physical and financial impact of Coronavirus was unable to be implemented.

Cobnor activities centre trust offers residential courses to all young people ‘irrespective of their backgrounds’ within Hampshire, West Sussex and surrounding areas.

In the design and access statement by the centre said: “The need for separate accommodation for activity staff to remain on site is to support teachers and youth leaders in an event of an emergency.

"The requirement for all staff to remain on site is something which our youth leaders and schools are continually requesting for the residentials.

“The new staff accommodation will allow the trust to offer more sustainable contracts allowing the trust to move away from casual zero hour contacts which currently relies on.

“The new building will allow the trust to employ four people for longer contracts and not rely on casual zero hours staff for the seasonal work.

"The Trust wishes to move forward will a more sustainable staffing model to ensure we are able to deliver our children's a Young People's outdoor education programs.”