On Wednesday (July 26), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to build 71 houses on land between Harrow Lane and The Ridge — four more than a previously approved scheme on the same site.

Planning officers warned that this previous approval meant the principle of developing the site had already been established, meaning discussion should focus on whether the additional houses could be added.

This saw concerns raised by Cllr Matthew Beaver (Con), who noted that more houses for the site are included in the draft Hastings local plan. He said: “The draft local plan, interestingly, has a capacity of 98 [homes].

The Ridge development proposed layout (Credit: Hastings planning portal)

“So I look forward to the numerous applications coming forward from the developer every three or four months, increasing it by a few houses every time so we can’t oppose it without it going appeal and losing and costing us loads of money.”

He added: “I just see this as a sad day, because I can see the developer bringing more applications forward and lo and behold you’ve suddenly got 98 houses on the site, because, whilst they are building now, they can no doubt adjust it as they go along.”

The previous proposals for the site had initially been refused by councillors due to concerns about the impact of the development on the character and appearance of the local area. This decision was overturned at appeal in October.

The inspector also deemed that the council had acted ‘unreasonably’ in reaching this reason for refusal, as it had not formed part of the discussion until councillors — unhappy that the proposed number of homes exceeded the 50 houses set out in a previous outline application — had already suggested turning down the scheme.

This saw the council ordered to pay developer Park Lane Homes more than £40,000 in appeal costs.

Ultimately, the committee reached a majority decision to grant planning permission, subject to a legal agreement.