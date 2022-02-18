Extra homes proposed in last phase of major Burgess Hill development

Outline permission for the development on land east of Kings Way was given in 2013, with the homes being built over a number of phases.

But the number of homes will increase to 513 if the planning committee approves an application for the final phase of building at its meeting on Thursday (February 24).

The application, from Persimmon Homes, is for 237 houses and flats, along with a play area, open space and a sustainable drainage systems (SUDS).

Previous phases of the development off Kings Way (Google Maps - Street View)

Some 30 per cent of the homes – 72 in total – would be classed as affordable.

The recommendation from planning officers is to approve once a Section 106 legal agreement is in place.

Such agreements ensure developers make a contribution to the community via the planning authority, with the money used to help fund everything from affordable housing and roads to bus routes and youth services.

To view the application in full, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/20/0886.