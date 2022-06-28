Extra investment in East Sussex's roads and pavements

East Sussex County Council’s cabinet approved additional, one-off funding at the end of 2021 to carry out additional work on top of that covered by the annual £20.4 million highways maintenance budget.

Schemes benefitting from the additional funding have been identified by local East Sussex Highways teams looking at the current condition of roads and pavements, as well as considering issues raised by the public and councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leaders agreed to give East Sussex highways an extra:

Pavement in Ninfield Road, Bexhill before and after

£2.5 million for extra patching work on road surfaces and to repair potholes £1.8 million to improve pavements £1 million to replace ageing roads signs, bollards and posts £500,000 to refresh lines and road markings

Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “A lot of work goes into maintaining our roads and the pavements across the county, but we know that there is always room to do more.

“I’d like to thank our highways team who have worked extremely hard to ensure that the schemes funding by the additional money will be completed as quickly as possible, on top of the projects they are carrying out this year to deliver our main capital programme.”

She added: “The additional money has enabled us to respond to feedback from residents and improve journeys for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.”

Upper Park Road in Hastings

More information about work on the county’s roads and pavements can be found online. More East Sussex stories: Road casualties rise in East Sussex – but still lower than before pandemic