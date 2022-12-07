Hastings councillors are due to make a final decision on controversial plans to create a new cycle route through Alexandra Park.

Next Thursday (December 15), Hastings Borough Council is set to decide whether to allow cycling through the park, as part of a route set to be brought forward by East Sussex County Council.

The proposed route has seen both strong opposition and support. Supporters argue the route would be necessary to make cycling a viable alternative to cars, while opponents argue it would pose a safety risk to users of the park.

The plans were briefly discussed by the council’s cabinet on Monday (December 5), but its members opted to hold off on fully debating the proposals until the full council meeting.

Proposed route through Alexandra Park

Speaking at that meeting, cabinet member for environment Ali Roark said: “What we are being asked today, just to be clear, is to recommend that this report go to full council for discussion and debate and for full council to make a decision on whether or not to designate this shared cycle route through Alexandra Park.

“We are going to save the debate part of that for full council so that all councillors from all political groups get to discuss this.”

She added: “I will be speaking at full council in favour of the designation of this shared cycle route in Alexandra Park, but I propose that we leave that debate for full council where everyone can feed into it.”