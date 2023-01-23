Edit Account-Sign Out
Fishbourne bed and breakfast plans withdrawn

Plans for alterations to a bed and breakfast in Fishbourne have been withdrawn.

By Sam Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 8:39am
Fishbourne bed and breakfast plans withdrawn

The plans would have seen The Woolpack in Fishbourne change from a bed and breakfast to a hotel and an HMO (house in multiple occupation).

The application would not have seen any change to the building works of the establishment as the application was only for the change of use only.

The pub on Fishbourne Lane was built in 1936 with a pub garden and the bed and breakfast annex was added in 2004.

In a statement Fishbourne Parish Council said that it supported the plans.

Nik O'Flanagan, of the bed and breakfast, in a letter to Chichester District Council said: “Would you be able to withdraw the application as it is no longer needed.”

The application was formally withdrawn on January 12.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 21/00542/FUL

