Plans for alterations to a bed and breakfast in Fishbourne have been withdrawn.

The plans would have seen The Woolpack in Fishbourne change from a bed and breakfast to a hotel and an HMO (house in multiple occupation).

The application would not have seen any change to the building works of the establishment as the application was only for the change of use only.

The pub on Fishbourne Lane was built in 1936 with a pub garden and the bed and breakfast annex was added in 2004.

In a statement Fishbourne Parish Council said that it supported the plans.

Nik O'Flanagan, of the bed and breakfast, in a letter to Chichester District Council said: “Would you be able to withdraw the application as it is no longer needed.”

The application was formally withdrawn on January 12.

