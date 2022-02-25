Fishbourne Trust aims to make playpark inclusive

In a statement, the group affirmed the commitment to the renovation of the park so that it would be inclusive to everyone.

The group also hopes that raising the issue will help raise the issue for local residents and be able to find a way to have community support and community backed funding.

In the statement the Fishbourne Playing Field’s Association Trustee’s wrote: “The Fishbourne Playing Field’s playpark is a very valued and very well used community asset.

Fishbourne Playing Fields Association Trustee's have launched a campaign to try and make the playpark more inclusive for everyone.

“Looking to the future and realising that the equipment that is installed will need replacing at some time, the FPFA Trustees would like to seek community input into what this could be and how it could be funded.

“The Trustees are also very conscious that we should support inclusive play as much as possible and this has recently been raised by one of our community.

The statement also relayed personal experiences local residents Martin and Claudia Weller had about the equipment at the park not being inclusive for their child:

Martin Weller, from Fishbourne believes that the initiative will help allow more people to be able to play in the park:

“We live very close to the park and walk there almost daily. Having two daughters, one of them with muscular weakness and wheelchair bound, has made us realise the importance of inclusive play. This has impacted our youngest daughter enormously as she is unable to access the playground and enjoy playing next to her sister.

“It is important to raise awareness of inclusive play and we are grateful that Fishbourne’s trustees are willing to do this for the community in order for ALL children to play together. Every child should be able to enjoy taking part in social interactions without exclusions.

“We are grateful the effort and the initiative that Fishbourne has taken and we hope that by raising awareness, we can” also raise the level of support needed to build and inclusive playground for all children.