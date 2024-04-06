A photographer took a series of images on Saturday, April 6, that show how someone has written brightly coloured messages on roads and pavements in the city.

The graffiti appeared around potholes and damaged road surfaces.

One message reads: “WSCC: fix the potholes! We pay taxes!” Another reads: “WSCC! The state of our roads!” One green message highlights three potholes on the roundabout new New Park Road that simply says: “Taxes!”

One message on Orchard Street says: “This road is an embarrassment to the city.”

1 . Chichester Graffiti seen in Chichester on Saturday, April 6, urging West Sussex County Council to fix several large potholes Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Chichester Graffiti seen in Chichester on Saturday, April 6, urging West Sussex County Council to fix several large potholes Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Chichester Graffiti seen in Chichester on Saturday, April 6, urging West Sussex County Council to fix several large potholes Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Chichester Graffiti seen in Chichester on Saturday, April 6, urging West Sussex County Council to fix several large potholes Photo: Eddie Mitchell