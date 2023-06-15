NationalWorldTV
Flats above Littlehampton's Card Factory shop approved

Plans to build three flats above a shop in Littlehampton High Street have been approved by Arun District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

The application from Emsworth Developments Ltd was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (June 7).

It will see the two floors above the Card Factory reconfigured to turn the four-bedroom maisonette currently there into three flats.

The Card Factory will remain unchanged.

Flats are due to be created above the Card FactoryFlats are due to be created above the Card Factory
The agent for the applicant called the maisonette ‘out-dated’ and ‘no longer fit for purpose’, adding that the new flats would be ‘compact and affordable’.

For compact read ‘small’. A report to the committee said one of the flats – a one-bedroom unit intended for one person – ‘only just meets minimum standards’ at 37sqm but was ‘acceptable’.

The other two will be a one-bedroom flats for two people.

The agent said the aim was to make the flats available to rent in six to 12 months.

