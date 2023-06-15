The application from Emsworth Developments Ltd was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (June 7).
It will see the two floors above the Card Factory reconfigured to turn the four-bedroom maisonette currently there into three flats.
The Card Factory will remain unchanged.
The agent for the applicant called the maisonette ‘out-dated’ and ‘no longer fit for purpose’, adding that the new flats would be ‘compact and affordable’.
For compact read ‘small’. A report to the committee said one of the flats – a one-bedroom unit intended for one person – ‘only just meets minimum standards’ at 37sqm but was ‘acceptable’.
The other two will be a one-bedroom flats for two people.
The agent said the aim was to make the flats available to rent in six to 12 months.