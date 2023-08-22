A new residential block has been approved on the Old Town Hall site in Southwick.

The three storey block on 142 Albion Street, which has been approved by Adur and Worthing Councils’ planning officers last week, will be built next to the recently approved three storey office block on the same site.

Both will have ground floor parking underneath the buildings, with the approved residential block housing four flats, with three one bed, and one two bed.

Two other buildings on the wider Old Town Hall site have been converted into residential units since 2017, creating in total 12 other new flats.

Southwick Old Town Hall Flats, 142 Albion Street (Credit: Adur planning portal)

Adur and Worthing Public Health officers objected to the development due to high noise disturbance issues in the designs, removing their objection after plans were amended to show better sound insulation.

One nearby resident objected to a loss of privacy and light from the new building, as well as increased noise disturbance.