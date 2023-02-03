Edit Account-Sign Out
Flats could be built above Horsham's Poundland store in West Street

New Horsham town centre flats could be built above a popular store.

By Joshua Powling
6 hours ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:21pm

An outline application to build 10 units above Poundland in West Street has been submitted to Horsham District Council.

If approved, the site would be redeveloped to incorporate the building of a part one-storey, part four-storey extension, with the existing retail use retained.

The development would deliver two three-bed; five two-bed & three one-bedroom apartments.

As an outline application only the access and principle of development is being considered.

To comment visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/22/2135.

