An outline application to build 10 units above Poundland in West Street has been submitted to Horsham District Council.
If approved, the site would be redeveloped to incorporate the building of a part one-storey, part four-storey extension, with the existing retail use retained.
The development would deliver two three-bed; five two-bed & three one-bedroom apartments.
As an outline application only the access and principle of development is being considered.
To comment visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/22/2135.