Former Conservative councillor endorses Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex
They said Clive Laband, who served from 2015 to 2023, explained his reasons for switching allegiance in an open letter.
He said: “Last year, I could not conscionably stand as a Conservative councillor in the local elections and maintain my integrity. That is important to me. I have thought long and hard about this. The Conservative Party abandoned me and the centre-ground, effectively casting me adrift. Changing party allegiance is hard, but they deserted me. Its values are no longer mine.”
He spoke positively about his time as a councillor, saying: “I made good friends on the town and district councils across the political spectrum; however, heritage and habit do not deserve my vote, nor can I rationalise sitting on the fence. This is why I encourage residents in Mid Sussex to vote for Liberal Democrat Alison Bennett at the general election.”
He added: “She is an ethical leader and will continue working to deliver the best for all voters in Mid Sussex. She serves with integrity.”
Alison Bennett said: “Clive’s support is a testament to the changing political landscape and the need for a party that truly represents the centre ground. I am honoured to have his endorsement and am committed to working tirelessly for the people of Mid Sussex.”