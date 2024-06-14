Former Conservative councillor endorses Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats have announced that a former Haywards Heath Conservative Town and District councillor has endorsed Alison Bennett as their candidate for Mid Sussex in the July 4 General Election.

They said Clive Laband, who served from 2015 to 2023, explained his reasons for switching allegiance in an open letter.

He said: “Last year, I could not conscionably stand as a Conservative councillor in the local elections and maintain my integrity. That is important to me. I have thought long and hard about this. The Conservative Party abandoned me and the centre-ground, effectively casting me adrift. Changing party allegiance is hard, but they deserted me. Its values are no longer mine.”

He spoke positively about his time as a councillor, saying: “I made good friends on the town and district councils across the political spectrum; however, heritage and habit do not deserve my vote, nor can I rationalise sitting on the fence. This is why I encourage residents in Mid Sussex to vote for Liberal Democrat Alison Bennett at the general election.”

He added: “She is an ethical leader and will continue working to deliver the best for all voters in Mid Sussex. She serves with integrity.”