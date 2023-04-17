Proposals to convert a former nursing home into apartments are due to be debated later this week.

On Wednesday (April 19), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider plans to create an 11-unit apartment building by converting and extending a property at 5 The Green in St Leonards.

Formerly an elderly persons nursing home, the building has been used as a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) since 2019.

The proposals would see the existing building converted into five of the 11 proposed flats, with an extension containing the remainder. The extension would be roughly the size as the existing building, both in height and width.

This has proven controversial with local residents, with objectors raising concerns about its design and size, arguing that it would be both out-of-keeping with and overbearing on the surrounding area.

However, these concerns are not shared by planning officers, who are recommending the application be approved.

In a report set for consideration by the committee, a Hastings planning officer said: “Whilst a large addition to the property the design, scale and massing of the proposal would not be considered to unduly harm the character and appearance of the surrounding area, which is comprised of a mix of dwelling styles and sizes. Overall, the proposed design would be considered to be acceptable.”

They added: “The proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of its highways and flooding impacts and environmental health impacts and this therefore bear neural weight in the planning balance.

