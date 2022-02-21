Four new Eastbourne cycle routes are given the go ahead

On Monday (February 21), Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for Transport and Environment, agreed four new cycle routes in the town to move ahead to detailed design and construction.

These would include a cycle route running north from the railway station up to Ringwood Road, completing the Horsey Cycle Way which links the town centre to Langney Rise roundabout.

Another of the routes would run south from the railway station to the seafront, via the Devonshire Quarter.

A third route would link Kingfisher Drive and Willingdon Drove, via Sevenoaks Road.

The final route would run along the western side of Langney Rise, between the Langney Shopping Centre and the Langney Roundabout (where it would link up with the rest of the Horsey Way cycle route).

An additional short section of this route runs along the eastern side of Langney Road from the Langney roundabout up to Priory Road in order to pick up cyclists from Langney Primary School and St Catherine’s College.

The works are to be funded from the £4.6m Local Growth Fund set aside for walking and cycling improvements in the Eastbourne and South Wealden area. Of this £2.231m is currently available.

A fifth route — running between Stone Cross and Royal Parade — was also being considered, but will not be brought forward at this time as it would cost more than the funding currently available.

However, officers say the council will be seeking funding from elsewhere to bring forward that route at a later date.

