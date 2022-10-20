Fracking vote result: How did MPs in Sussex vote?
Last night MPs voted on fracking.
Labour brought about the vote to ban fracking last night (October 19). MPs rejected this motion - 326 votes against, 230 for. Fracking – otherwise known as hydraulic fracturing – is a technique for recovering gas and oil from shale rock. It involves drilling into the earth and directing a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer in order to release the gas inside. It was halted in the UK in 2019 following concerns about earth tremors, but that ban was lifted last month.
Here’s the votes of Sussex MPs:
Against the ban –
Most Popular
Caroline Ansell - Conservative, Eastbourne and Willingdon / Huw Merriman - Conservative, Bexhill and Battle / Sally-Ann Hart - Conservative, Hastings and Rye / Maria Caulfield - Conservative, Lewes / Nus Ghani - Conservative, Wealden / Andrew Griffith - Conservative, Arundel and South Downs / Nick Gibb - Conservative, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton / Tim Loughton - Conservative, East Worthing and Shoreham / Jeremy Quin - Conservative, Horsham / Mims Davies - Conservative, Mid Sussex / Peter Bottomley - Conservative, Worthing West
For the ban –
Lloyd Russell-Moyle - Lab, Brighton Kemptown
Didn’t vote -
Gillian Keegan - Conservative, Chichester / Henry Smith - Conservative, Crawley