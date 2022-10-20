Labour brought about the vote to ban fracking last night (October 19). MPs rejected this motion - 326 votes against, 230 for. Fracking – otherwise known as hydraulic fracturing – is a technique for recovering gas and oil from shale rock. It involves drilling into the earth and directing a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer in order to release the gas inside. It was halted in the UK in 2019 following concerns about earth tremors, but that ban was lifted last month.