Free outdoor public Wi-Fi planned for popular visitor areas in Arundel and Worthing

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six potential sites have been identified by West Sussex County Council’s district and borough council partners to benefit from the Connected Spaces Wi-Fi Project.

They are at: High Street, Arundel; areas within Tilgate Park, Crawley (central area, including the Walled Garden and surrounding businesses, plus the lake and main car park); Cuckfield Recreation Ground; Selsey’s East Beach; Steyne Gardens, Worthing, and Steyning High Street.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This means that there will be one in almost all of West Sussex district and boroughs.

Top to bottom left: within the Walled Garden at Tilgate Park, Crawley, a Farmer’s Market in the car park off High Street, Steyning, and Arundel High Street. Top to bottom, right, Selsey’s East Beach; the kiosk on Cuckfield Recreation Ground, and Steyne Gardens, Worthing. Central picture: trading in action at the kiosk on Cuckfield Recreation Ground.

The benefits and potential uses of the scheme include:

Providing the Wi-Fi needed for electronic payments, both at permanent businesses and for traders attending scheduled events or markets Visitor use, and consumer-led social media promotion The live streaming of educational, business, and social events.

Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “We are determined to continue to help businesses in these challenging times and this innovative project has a lot of potential.

“It is another example of how we are working with our partners to provide digital infrastructure to help boost the visitor economy, as set out in our Economy Plan.

“We hope it will help both established and emerging businesses to attract more customers.”

The Wi-Fi service provided under this project, once live, will be in place for a two-year term.

The contract was awarded to networking specialist North (North PB Ltd).