Fresh designs for Ringmer new build

Fresh proposals for a new build home in Ringmer are set to go before Lewes planners next week.

On Wednesday (June 26), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to build a two-storey three-bedroom home at the Broyleside Farm site in Ringmer.

Two earlier applications to develop the site have been refused in the past, most recently in 2018 over concerns it would have an ‘intrusive and detrimental impact’ on the surrounding area.

However, planning officers are recommending this new application be approved, saying its design is of a ‘high standard’ and – following an amendment to the plans as first submitted – would not have a negative impact on the surrounding area.

In a report recommending the application be approved, officers said: “The application site lies within the planning boundary and the proposals may be considered as infill development on an unidentified site.

“In principle such proposals are acceptable, subject to the visual impact and the effect on the character of the locality and the impact on amenity.

“It is considered the proposal, due to its siting and design, will not have a detrimental impact on the character or appearance of the streetscene.

“It is recommended that planning permission is approved subject to conditions.”

Despite the recommendation for approval, the proposals have not proven to be popular with Ringmer Parish Council, which has objected to the scheme.

The parish council considers the design – which is of a contemporary nature – would not be suitable for the area and would have a detrimental impact on the street scene.

Parish councillors have also raised concerns around parking on the site and its proximity to neighbouring properties.

For further details of the application see reference LW/19/0256 on the Lewes District Council planning website.