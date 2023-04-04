A developer has put forward fresh plans to build housing on the outskirts of Ore.

In an application submitted to Hastings Borough Council, developer Jerboa Homes is seeking planning permission to build 26 homes on greenfield land to the west of Rock Lane.

The application follows on from a 2020 scheme, which sought permission to build 29 homes on the same site. That scheme was refused in July 2021 due to concerns around its potential impact on the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and lack of affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers say this latest application overcomes these reasons for refusal, with a new ‘cottage-style design for the houses and plans to deliver 10 affordable homes as part of the scheme.

Site's proposed layout

In a statement submitted as part of the application, Savills, an agent acting for the developer wrote: “Careful consideration has been given to the design and layout of the proposed development, to ensure it is heavily informed by the local vernacular and addresses the first reason for refusal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The submitted plans show that significant soft landscaping is proposed within and around the site to reflect the semi-rural character of the area in accordance with reason two of refusal.

"Savills considers that these factors should be given significant weight in the planning balance.”

On top of this, the applicant’s agents also argue that the site would be sustainable, provide a ‘policy compliant’ number of affordable homes and help the borough meet its housing targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad