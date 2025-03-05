Frustration over ‘staggering’ rise in taxi licensing fees across Lewes District

A Newhaven councillor has voiced his disapproval following a rise in taxi licensing fees.

Lewes District Councillor Sean MacLeod (Newhaven North, Independent) said councillors at LDC have voted to put licensing fees up by ‘a staggering 60 per cent in some cases’.

He said: “This increase will just cause devastating damage to the taxi trade, while Lewes District Council have a ridiculously high number of private hire drivers. Thanks to Uber the Hackney fleet is dwindling with just 89 drivers across the district.”

Councillor MacLeod said the Hackney trade in the district ‘should be flourishing’ but has become ‘depleted and down to the very bare bones’ after a number of decisions over recent years and increases in fees.

He said: “Since I have been a councillor, six years ago now, the licensing fees have gone up a staggering 110 per cent, which is just an absolutely obscene number and one that can’t continue as it is just absolutely killing the trade. Councillors and Officers need to sit down and meet with the trade and discuss what is needed to help the hackney fleet recover.”

In a statement before the approval of the increase in fees, an LDC spokesperson said: “Following full consideration of multiple factors, the Licensing Committee has recommended increases.” They said: “These proposals have been put forward to address budget pressures related to taxis in our role as the licensing authority, and to cover the increased operational costs associated with CCTV data control.”

LDC confirmed that the increases have now been approved.