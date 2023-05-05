Counting of results for Crawley Borough Council’s election is taking place today (Friday May 5) and we’ll have live updates throughout the day – so do refresh this page for updates.

Labour has run the administration at Crawley Town Hall since 2014 and with the Conservatives behind in the polls nationally, it might be a tall order to expect them to take enough seats this year to come out in top in the borough. Seven Labour seats and four Conservative seats were up for election on Thursday, with one vacancy.

Crawley election count at K2 Leisure Centre

3.02pm: So all the results are in, only one change, where Labour took Pound Hill North and Forge Wood from the Conservatives, with long-time councillor Richard Burrett losing his seat. So that means Labour increases its majority slightly. Thanks for following the results with us today!

3.01pm: Labour hold SOUTHGATE: Robin David Fitton (Green) 186, Bob Noyce (Lab) 974, Jan Tarrant (Con) 710, Paul James Taylor-Burr (Lib Dem) 115.

Conservatives also hold THREE BRIDGES: Nicola Mary Addley (Heritage) 61, Brenda Josephine Burgess (Con) 1018, Esra Guler (Lab) 958, Danielle Kail (Green) 177

2.47pm: Another Labour hold in GOSSOPS GREEN & NORTH EAST BROADFIELD, Iain Bradley Martin Dickson (Green) 194, Chris Mullins (Lab & Co-op) 852, Dominic Patrick Ramsay (Con) 560.

Labour hold IFIELD: Thomas Adam Henry Bidwell (Con) 834, Julian George Joseph Charatan (Lab & Co-op) 990, Lawrence Car Mallinson (Lib Dem) 110, Ines Elva Manning (Green) 205.

Labour hold LANGLEY GREEN & TUSHMORE: Imran Ashraf (Lab & Co-op) 1033, Alan Hellier (Con) 592.

Conservatives hold MAIDENBOWER: Olu Adeniyi (Lab & Co-op) 456, Kim Louise Jaggard (Con) 1131, Max Perry (Green) 608.

Labour hold NORTHGATE & WEST GREEN: Sally Claire Fadelle (Green) 249, Tony Johnson (Con) 696, Peter Keir Lamb (Lab & Co-op) 1136.

Labour gain POUND HILL NORTH & FORGE WOOD: Richard David Burrett (Con) 1137, Justin Russell (Lab & Co-op) 1314.

Conservative hold (was vacant) POUND HILL SOUTH & WORTH: Craig Martin Burke (Con) 1099, Cyril James Gambrell (Green) 268, Nicholas Richard Hilton (Lab) 928.

2.41pm: Conservatives hold FURNACE GREEN: Duncan Crow (Con) 990, Allan Peter Griffiths (Reform UK) 127, Dipesh Patel (Lab & Co-op) 851.

2.40pm: Labour holds BROADFIELD: Ian Thomas Irvine (Lab) 928, Parveen Khan (Lib Dem) 124, Ioannis Kouratos (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 33, Carolina Morra (Heritage) 107, Karlo Christopher Pharoah (Con) 507.

2.36pm: Thanks for your patience. We have some results, finally! Labour hold in BEWBUSH & NORTH BROADFIELD: Marion Louise Ayling (Lab) 934, Robin Burnham (Ind) 154, Tom Liddiard (Con) 378, Debra Louise Plaister (Heritage) 25, Holly Rose Smith (Green) 185.

1.17pm: Karen Dunn writes: “We're getting there. Returning Officer has announced a turnout of 30.8%. It was 33% in 2022. 325 people were turned away because they didn't have photo ID. Of those, 208 returned to cast their vote.”

11.35am: Counting is now underway at the count.

11am: from LDR Karen Dunn live at the count: “Early gossip: according to the chatter, Furnace Green and Pound Hill North & Forge Wood are the wards to watch. Labour seem mildly excited about possible upsets. We shall see.”