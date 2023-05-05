Counting of results for Mid Sussex District Council has completed with no party finishing in overall control.

****FINAL RESULTS: LIB DEMS 20, CONSERVATIVES 18, INDEPENDENTS 5, GREENS 4, LABOUR 1*****

Back in 2015 the Conservatives took every single seat at MSDC. Eight years later they lost their majority, with the Lib Dems making significant gains, especially in Haywards Heath.

There has been a boundary review between the last election in 2019, so the number of councillors has been reduced this time around.

Election count at the Triangle in Burgess Hill (Photo courtesy of MSDC)

Conservative support held up in some areas, like East Grinstead, while Labour picked up its first councillor.

Several Independents were also elected across the district, as were four Greens.

9.17pm: The final result! It’s a Conservative and Green split for LINDFIELD RURAL AND HIGH WEALD: Paul Edward Morris BROWN Green Party 852 ELECTED, Lorraine CARVALHO Conservative Party Candidate 851 ELECTED, Mandy CLAIDEN Labour Party 305, Nigel CROSS Green Party 519, Emily Julia LOMAX Liberal Democrats 567, Sarah Victoria WEBSTER Conservative Party Candidate 821.

8.16pm: EAST GRINSTEAD – IMBERHORNE result is here: Heidi Anne BRUNSDON – Independent 517 votes, Lee Phillip FARREN – Conservative Party Candidate 530 votes - ELECTED, Christopher LOMAS – Independent 333 votes, Chrissie MASTERS – The Green Party candidate 342 votes, Rex WHITTAKER – Conservative Party Candidate 666 votes - ELECTED, Peter WILLIAMS – Liberal Democrats 412 votes.

One more seat and then we’ve got them all!

8.06pm: Here’s the HH Lucastas and Bolnore full results: Abdul BASHAR – Liberal Democrats 710 votes - ELECTED, Ruth DE MIERRE – Conservative Party Candidate – 704 votes, Nick LASHMAR – Labour Party 372 votes, Paul LUCRAFT – Liberal Democrats 715 votes - ELECTED, Alastair Charles MCPHERSON – Conservative Party Candidate 697 votes, Allan Stuart MURRAY – The Green Party candidate 375 votes.

7.52pm: So we understand the LIb Dems took the two seats in HAYWARDS HEATH – LUCASTES AND BOLNORE, while the Conservatives finished on top in CUCKFIELD, BOLNEY AND ANSTY. Still two more seats to wait for results. If you haven’t already we’d advise our readers to go and have some dinner and check back here afterwards

7.40pm: Still no sign of those last few results. Looking at the remaining seats, I’d wager we’re heading for ‘no overall control’ with the Lib Dems and Conservatives probably not too far away from each other in terms of seats. It then becomes a question of who the Independents, Greens and Labour councillor would back, and then that party would form either a minority administration or possibly a formal coalition.

7.06pm: We’re now waiting for Cuckfield, Bolney and Ansty, East Grinstead – Imberhorne, Haywards Heath – Lucastes & Bolnore and Lindfield Rural and High Weald.

7.00pm: Here’s the results for HASSOCKS: Phillip Henry BECK – Conservative Party Candidate 474 votes, Kristian Johannes BERGGREEN – Liberal Democrats 2084 votes - ELECTED, Sue HATTON – Liberal Democrats 2314 votes - ELECTED, Christopher Patrick HOBBS – Liberal Democrats 1699 votes - ELECTED , Marie HOLMSTROM – The Green Party candidate 541 votes , Stephen Anthony HORSFIELD – Conservative Party Candidate 423 vote, Alex SIMMONS – Conservative Party Candidate 587 votes, Alison Doreen WHELAN – Labour Party 564 votes.

6.25pm: BURGESS HILL - FRANKLANDS: David Christopher EGGLETON – Liberal Democrats 1107 votes - ELECTED, Claire Marie FUSSELL – Conservative Party Candidate 404 votes, Janice Marie HENWOOD – Liberal Democrats 1130 votes - ELECTED, Tobias Christopher Joel PARKER – Conservative Party Candidate 393 votes, Andy STOWE 328 votes.

6.03pm: Conservative hold in EAST GRINSTEAD - HERONTYE: Nick GIBSON – Independent 126 votes, Steve HALL – Liberal Democrats 272 votes, Sharon MARTIN – The Green Party candidate 113 votes, Dick SWEATMAN – Conservative Party Candidate 429 votes - ELECTED.

COPTHORNE AND WORTH: Maggie ASTON – Liberal Democrats 323 votes, Graham CASELLA – Conservative Party Candidate 612 votes - ELECTED, Tony DOREY – Conservative Party Candidate 481 votes, Christopher Thomas PHILLIPS – Independent 505 votes - ELECTED, Lorcan Stuart Peter Stillwell SMITH – The Green Party candidate 219 votes.

Conservative hold in HAYWARDS HEATH – NORTH. Sandy ELLIS – Conservative Party Candidate 400 votes - ELECTED, Emiliano MANCINO – Liberal Democrats 339 votes, David George MORLEY – Labour Party 167 votes, Richard Alan NICHOLSON – The Green Party candidate 168 votes, Christian Alexander PITT – Independent 47.

5.35pm: Another hold for BURGESS HILL - LEYLANDS: Anne EVES – Green Party Councillor 813 votes - ELECTED, Simon Joseph HICKS – Liberal Democrats 848 votes - ELECTED, Colin Christopher HOLDEN – Conservative Party Candidate 383 votes, Adam George William WHITE – Conservative Party Candidate 331 votes.

5.16pm: Not change here with a Conservative and Green hold in ARDINGLY, BALCOMBE AND TURNERS HILL: Matt BREWIN – Green Party 565 votes, Jenny EDWARDS – Green Party Councillor 709 votes - ELECTED, Bruce FORBES – The Conservative Party Candidate 511 votes, Ben JERRIT – Liberal Democrats 358 votes, Gary MARSH – Conservative Party Candidate 567 votes - ELECTED, Julian Raymond Eric SMITH – Independent 393 votes, Barry John THEOBALD – Independent 243 votes.

Meanwhile an Independent gain here: EAST GRINSTEAD - BALDWINS: Christopher Colin John EVANS – Conservative Party Candidate 292 votes, Julie Anne MOCKFORD – Independent 340 votes - ELECTED, Fathi Hasan Ali TARADA – Liberal Democrats 250 votes.

5.09pm: Another Lib Dem gain and hold in HAYWARDS HEATH - ASHENGROUND: Richard Stemp BATES – Liberal Democrats 873 votes - ELECTED, Justin Wade CROMIE – Conservative Party Candidate 467 votes, Murray Elliott CRUMP – Labour Party 370 votes, Richard Martin KAIL – The Green Party candidate 328 votes, Duncan PASCOE – Liberal Democrats 708 votes - ELECTED, Sujan WICKREMARATCHI – Conservative Party Candidate 532.

4.35pm: Conservative hold of HANDCROSS AND PEASE POTTAGE: Peter Anthony COX – Liberal Democrats 199 votes, Eric Andrew PRESCOTT – The Conservative Party Candidate 270 votes - ELECTED, Carole Ann STEGGLES – Independent 145 votes.

4.22pm: IND hold and gain in CRAWLEY DOWN: Phillip Alfred Charles COOTE – Conservative Party Candidate 403 votes, Ian Paul GIBSON – Independent 1080 votes - ELECTED, Matthew Robin GOLDSMITH – Liberal Democrats 159 votes, John HITCHCOCK – Independent 980 votes - ELECTED, Gordon Richard WESTCOTT – Green Party 188 votes, Liz WILLIAMS – Conservative Party Candidate 439 votes, Liz WILLIAMS – Conservative Party Candidate 439 votes.

Conservative hold - DOWNLAND VILLAGES: Norina O’HARE – Labour Party 116 votes, Clare ROGERS – The Green Party candidate 109 votes, Neville Reginald SEARLE – Liberal Democrats 185 votes, Geoff ZEIDLER – Conservative Party Candidate 511 votes - ELECTED.

Another Conservative hold in EAST GRINSTEAD - ASHPLANTS: Margaret Ann BELSEY – Conservative Party Candidate 696 votes - ELECTED, Thomas Peter Nicolas BRITTON – Labour Party 266 votes, Carly Rebecca GODFREY – Independent 272 votes, Stef HILLWOOD – Independent 254 votes, Andrew Henry LANE – Liberal Democrats 310 votes, Alex LANGRIDGE – The Green Party candidate 272 votes, Adam David PEACOCK – Conservative Party Candidate 561 votes - ELECTED.

4.06pm: Burgess Hill’s mayor is re-elected. Independent hold in BURGESS HILL - VICTORIA: Peter Jack CHAPMAN – Independent 666 votes - ELECTED, Linda GREGORY – Labour Party 201 votes, Martin George WILLCOCK – Conservative Party Candidate 132 votes.

And Labour has its first seat. Conservative hold and Labour gain in HAYWARDS HEATH – FRANKLANDS: Rod CLARKE – Conservative Party Candidate 620 votes - ELECTED, Paul Richard KENNY – Labour Party 594 votes - ELECTED, Susan KNIGHT – Liberal Democrats 293 votes, Anne-Marie LUCRAFT – Liberal Democrats 359 votes, Caroline Susan MENDES – The Green Party candidate 192 votes, Mike PULFER – Conservative Party Candidate 536 votes, Tim WEEKES – Labour Party 562 votes.

4.01pm: Just six votes in it! Conservatives hold on to EAST GRINSTEAD TOWN: Steve BARNETT – Liberal Democrats 498 votes, Laura BUONOCORE – The Green Party candidate 203 votes, John Neville DABELL – Conservative Party Candidate 504 votes ELECTED, Lee Daniel GIBBS – Liberal Democrats 378 votes, Norman Frank William MOCKFORD – Independent 199 votes, Jacquie RUSSELL – Conservative Party Candidate 539 votes - ELECTED, David Lloyd WILBRAHAM – Labour Party 183 votes.

3.52pm: Confirmation that Lib Dems have taken LINDFIELD: Jonathan ASH-EDWARDS – Conservative Party Candidate 906 votes, Anne-Marie COOKE – Liberal Democrats 1141 votes - ELECTED, Anthea Mary LEA – Conservative Party Candidate 855 votes, Iain, William MACLEAN – Labour Party 255 votes, Stu NISBETT – Green Party Candidate 360 votes, Cavan WOOD – Liberal Democrats 1020 votes ELECTED, David Michael WOOLEY – Green Party candidate 450 votes.

3.44pm: And here it is Lib Dems gain two seats for HAYWARDS HEATH – BENTSWOOD AND HEATH: Rachel Louise CROMIE – Conservative Party Candidate 560 votes, Stephen Rodney HILLIER – Conservative Party Candidate 552 votes, Deanna Wendy NICHOLSON – The Green Party Candidate 311 votes, Anthony Peter PLATTS – Liberal Democrats 700 votes – ELECTED, Alison Clare REES – Liberal Democrats 751 votes - ELECTED, Jack William TAPLIN – Labour Party 369 votes, Benjamin John WEBB – Labour Party 251 votes.

3.27pm: Lib Dems are saying they’ve taken the two seats in Haywards Heath – Bentswood and Heath.

3.13pm: We’re hearing council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards has lost his seat in Lindfield.

Meanwhile Lib Dem gain and Conservative hold in BURGESS HILL – DUNSTALL: Yann Charles DAVIES – Independent 249 votes, Pam HAIGH – Labour Party 174, Mike KENNEDY – Liberal Democrats 648 votes – ELECTED, Mustak MIAH – Conservative Party Candidate 622 votes – ELECTED, Chris MUCKLESTONE – Conservative Party Candidate 526, Giles Anthony John PARSONS – Liberal Democrats 553 votes.

2.55pm: Lib Dem and Green holds in BURGESS HILL – ST ANDREWS: Jeremy Charles CATHARINE – The Conservative Party Candidate 368 votes, Christine Angela CHERRY – Liberal Democrats 800 votes - ELECTED, Matthew Alan CORNISH – Green Party Councillor 665 - ELECTED, Toby Owen DAWSON – Conservative Party Candidate 317 votes, Joanne Clare RODWAY – Labour Party 319 votes, Rebecca Emma SINNATT – Labour Party 212 votes, Ray WOODS – Independent 442 votes.

Lib Dems also hold BURGESS HILL – MEEDS AND HAMMONDS: Cherry CATHARINE – Conservative Party Candidate 334 votes, Robert Liam EGGLESTON – Liberal Democrats 1208 votes - ELECTED, Tofojjul HUSSAIN – Liberal Democrats 1046 votes - ELECTED, Sean Robert KELLY – Independent 402 votes, Elizabeth Catherine WHITE – Conservative Party Candidate 287 votes.

2.29pm: LIb Dem county councillor Kirsty Lord tweets that East Grinstead Town has gone to a recount with just six votes in it. Lots of fascinating results to come!

2.12pm: Lib Dems take both HURSTPIERPOINT seats: Alison Elizabeth BENNETT – Liberal Democrats – 1236 votes - ELECTED, Rodney Thomas Hayden JACKSON – Liberal Democrats – 1050 - ELECTED, Sue KELLY – The Green Party candidate – 315 votes Billy LEE – Conservative Party Candidate – 444 votes Mark SCHOLFIELD - Conservative Party Candidate – 471 votes Graciano SOARES – Labour Party – 328 votes.

1.01pm: First result of the day is a CON HOLD in Ashurst Wood & East Grinstead South: John BELSEY – Conservative Party Candidate – 535 votes - ELECTED, Graham - KNIGHT – Liberal Democrats – 133 votes, Pete WELLS – Green Party Candidate – 168 votes

12.23pm: Lib Dems making massive gains in Chichester already. Could this be replaced in Mid Sussex? Quite possibly….

11.07am: The key to this election will likely be Haywards Heath and the surrounding villages. The Lib Dems and Greens did very well in Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Hurstpierpoint last time around, but did less well in the district’s other two main towns. Whatever happens I’d expect East Grinstead to remain pretty solidly Tory, but if the other parties want to eat into their majority or even wipe it out, then they need to win some seats in Haywards Heath.

10.51am: Mid Sussex District Council has tweeted: “The verification of ballots is well underway here at The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill following the local elections, which took place yesterday.”

10.15am: Nationally the Conservatives have suffered early losses in the areas where counting has already been completed. More than 8,000 seats are up for gabs this week.

