All seats were up for grabs in this year’s elections, with the final result being announced at 6.40pm for the Rye & Winchelsea seats.
The Conservatives lost five seats and now hold 10, instead of a previous 15 on the council.
Labour have made gains, gaining an extra five seats, meaning the party is now represented by seven councillors.
Rother Association of Independents has seven councillors, the Green Party has three after gaining an extra two seats, and the Liberal Democrats hold seven seats, which remains unchanged before today’s elections.
The district council has three Independent councillors, an increase of two seats.
Here are the full results for each ward, starting with the most recent result:
6.40pm: RESULT: Cheryl Anne Creaser and Simon Bede McGurk from the Labour and Co-operative Party have been elected for Rye & Winchelsea.
Full results as follows:
CREASER, Cheryl Anne, Labour and Co-Operative Party, 608, Elected
HARRIS, Guy Gillan, Liberal Democrat, 506
HOGGART, Chris, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 335
MCGURK, Simon Bede, Labour and Co-Operative Party, 606, Elected
STEVENS, Gennette Florence, Conservative Party Candidate, 435
STEVENS, Jayne Maria, Conservative Party Candidate, 371
Turnout: 39%
6.35pm: RESULT: Beverley Jane Coupar (Independent) and Carl Raymond Maynard from the Conservative Party have been elected for Sedlescombe & Westfield.
Full results as follows:
COUPAR, Beverley Jane, Independent, 843, Elected
LUDDEN, Kate Elizabeth, Conservative Party Candidate, 647
MAYNARD, Carl Raymond, Conservative Party Candidate, 714, Elected
Turnout: 35%
6.31pm: RESULT: Tim Oliver Grohne from the Conservative Party and Andrew Stanley Mier from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for Southern Rother.
Full results as follows:
BRADLEY, James Richard William, Conservative Party Candidate, 569
GROHNE, Tim Oliver, Conservative Party Candidate, 645, Elected
LEAROYD-SMITH, Sue, Labour Party, 402
MIER, Andrew Stanley, Liberal Democrat, 770, Elected
WARREN, Nick, Labour Party, 489
Turnout: 36%
5.49pm: RESULT: Vikki Cook from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for South Battle & Telham.
Full results as follows:
BROWN, Bernard Peter, The Conservative Party Candidate, 211
COOK, Vikki, Liberal Democrats, 388, Elected
Turnout: 35%
5.32pm: RESULT: Sue Prochak from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for Robertsbridge.
Full results as follows:
PROCHAK, Sue, Liberal Democrats, 519, Elected
REDSTONE, Paul Steven, The Conservative Party Candidate, 191
Turnout: 38%
5.21pm: RESULT: Tony Biggs and Tony Ganly from the Conservative Party have been elected for Northern Rother.
Full results as follows:
BIGGS, Tony, Conservative Party Candidate, 880, Elected
GANLY, Tony, Conservative Party Candidate, 881, Elected
VINE-HALL, Peter Jonathan, Independent, 851
Turnout: 42%
5.13pm: RESULT: Sue Burton from the Green Party and Kathryn Margaret Field from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for North Battle, Netherfield & Whatlington.
Full results as follows:
BEAUMONT, Mark, Conservative Party Candidate, 305
BURTON, Sue, Green Party, 939, Elected
CURTIS, Kirsty Alexandra, Conservative Party Candidate, 266
FIELD, Kathryn Margaret, Liberal Democrats, 1092, Elected
MABON, Bernard Walter, UKIP, 65
Turnout: 39%
5.07pm: RESULT: Mary Leonora Barnes from the Conservative Party and Teresa Mary Killeen from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for Hurst Green & Ticehurst.
Full results as follows:
BARNES, Mary Leonora, Conservative Party Candidate, 635, Elected
BROWNE, Graham Stephen, Conservative Party Candidate, 603
HARDY, Stephen Philip, Liberal Democrats, 611
KILLEEN, Teresa Mary, Liberal Democrats, 740, Elected
Turnout: 33%
5pm: RESULT: Jimmy Stanger from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors and Connor Jack Winter (Independent) have been elected for Bexhill St Marks.
Full results as follows:
DASH, Wendy Ann, Liberal Democrats, 241
FOSTER, Tony, Conservative Party Candidate, 474
HILLIER-PALMER, Peter Victor, Labour Party, 239
JACKLIN, Nigel Adam, Independent Network, 406
LAKE, Nathaniel Robert Jack, Conservative Party Candidate, 315
PIERCE, Justin Webster, Labour Party, 191
STANGER, Jimmy, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 527, Elected
WINTER, Connor Jack, Independent, 630, Elected
ZIPSER, Christine, UKIP, 99
Turnout: 41%
4.48pm: RESULT: Lizzie Hacking and Paul Norman Osborne from the Conservative Party have been elected for Eastern Rother.
Full results as follows:
GLOVER, Catherine Laura, Green Party, 466
HACKING, Lizzie, Conservative Party Candidate, 605, Elected
MANNING, Dominic Mark Wistow, Green Party, 563
OSBORNE, Paul Norman, Conservative Party Candidate, 578, Elected
WHYMARK, Linda June, Labour Party, 300
Turnout: 36%
4.14pm: RESULT: Anthony John Lane Barnes and Eleanor Mary Kirby-Green from the Conservative Party have been elected for Burwash & the Weald.
BARNES, Anthony John Lane, Conservative Party Candidate, 610, Elected
KIRBY-GREEN, Eleanor Mary, Conservative Party Candidate, 605, Elected
LOVE, Heather Bery, Independent, 448
VARRALL, Mary Elizabeth, Liberal Democrats, 541
Turnout: 36%
4.08pm: RESULT: Ariel Arren Rathbone from the Green Party and Richard Beverly Thomas from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for Bexhill St Stephens.
Full results as follows:
AMMOUN, Gillian Elaine, UKIP, 139
AZAD, Abul Kalam, Conservative Party Candidate, 462
CARROLL, Richard Charles, Conservative Party Candidate, 425
RATHBONE ARIEL, Arren, Green Party, 561, Elected
THOMAS, Richard Beverly, Liberal Democrats, 548, Elected
Turnout: 31%
3.59pm: RESULT: Chas Pearce from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for Catsfield & Crowhurst.
Full results as follows:
CURTIS, Gary Clifford, The Conservative Party Candidate, 275
MACPHERSON, Tim, Labour Party, 154
PEARCE, Chas, Liberal Democrats, 403, Elected
Turnout: 43%
3.28pm: RESULT: William Neil Irving Gordon from the Conservative Party has been elected for Brede & Udimore.
Full results as follows:
GORDON, William Neil Irving, The Conservative Party Candidate, 414, Elected
GRIFFITHS, Martin Paul, Liberal Democrat, 239
MARGARET SANDRA, Labour Party, 57
Turnout: 39%
3.22pm: RESULT: Fazlul Haque Chowdhury and Sam Coleman from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Sidley.
Full results as follows:
BLAGROVE, Sharon Joy, Independent, 209
CARROLL, Jimmy, Conservative Party Candidate, 377
CHOWDHURY, Fazlul Haque, Labour Party, 420, Elected
COLEMAN, Sam, Labour Party, 507, Elected
MCLEAN, Brett Reginald, Conservative Party Candidate, 203
ZIPSER, John Kamil, UKIP, 61
Turnout: 23%
3.16pm: RESULT: Terry Byrne and Hazel Linda Timpe from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors have been elected for Bexhill Sackville.
Full results as follows:
ALLEN-RODGERS, Sheila Patricia, UKIP, 122
BASHAM, Brian, Labour Party, 313
BYRNE, Terry, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 629, Elected
RAWDON-MOGG, Christopher James David, Conservative Party Candidate, 293
THOMAS, Shaji, Conservative Party Candidate, 392
TIMPE, Hazel Linda, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 643, Elected
Turnout: 33%
2.26pm: RESULT: Polly Janet Gray from the Green Party and Mark Colby Legg from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Old Town & Worsham.
Full results as follows:
CLARK, Barbara Jean, Conservative Party Candidate, 282
FISHER, Hannah Jean Louise, Conservative Party Candidate, 190
GRAY, Polly Janet, Green Party, 535, Elected
LEGG, Mark Colby, Labour Party, 374, Elected
MADELEY, Chris, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 323
PHILLIPS, Michael Sheridan, UKIP, 79
Turnout: 30%
2.18pm: RESULT: Brian John Drayson and Andrew Peter Hayward from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors have been elected for Bexhill Kewhurst.
Full results as follows:
DRAYSON, Brian John, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 671, Elected
GODDARD, Bill, Liberal Democrats, 440
HAYWARD, Andrew Peter, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 637, Elected
JOHNSON, Gillian Patricia, Conservative Party Candidate, 528
KENWARD, Martin John, Conservative Party Candidate, 469
PHILLIPS, Alison, UKIP, 140
Turnout: 40%
2.09pm: RESULT: Charles Albert Clark (Independent) and Gareth Robert Michael Delany from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Pebsham & St Michaels.
Full results as follows:
BREWERTON, Jay, Conservative Party Candidate, 391
CLARK, Charles Albert, Independent, 754, Elected
DELANY, Gareth Robert Michael, Labour Party, 429, Elected
DICKER, John Frank, UKIP, 90
ROBERTSON, Geoffrey Raymond, Conservative Party Candidate, 180
RUSTEM, Charlie, Independent, 268
Turnout: 31%
1.49pm: RESULT: Ashan Kumar Jeeawon and Douglas Barry Oliver from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors have been elected for Bexhill Collington.
Full results as follows:
DAVIES, Jill Moray, UKIP, 176
HOLLINGSWORTH, Bridget Ann, Conservative Party Candidate, 560
JEEAWON, Ashan Kumar, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 1055, Elected
KHAIRA, Balwinder Singh, Conservative Party Candidate, 397
OLIVER, Douglas Barry, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 1148, Elected
Turnout: 45%
1.42pm: RESULT: Christine Ann Bayliss and Ruairi Anthony McCourt from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Central.
Full results as follows:
AMIN, Nurul, Conservative Party Candidate, 250
BAYLISS, Christine Ann, Labour Party, 732, Elected
CROTTY, Andrew John, Independent, 208
MCCOURT, Ruairi Anthony, Labour Party, 579, Elected
SULLIVAN, Colin Martin, UKIP, 76
VOYCE, Andy, Independent, 98
WEBB, Paul Leonard, Conservative Party Candidate, 224
Turnout: 28%