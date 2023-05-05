All of the results from today’s local elections at Rother District Council are in.

All seats were up for grabs in this year’s elections, with the final result being announced at 6.40pm for the Rye & Winchelsea seats.

The Conservatives lost five seats and now hold 10, instead of a previous 15 on the council.

Labour have made gains, gaining an extra five seats, meaning the party is now represented by seven councillors.

Bexhill Town Hall

Rother Association of Independents has seven councillors, the Green Party has three after gaining an extra two seats, and the Liberal Democrats hold seven seats, which remains unchanged before today’s elections.

The district council has three Independent councillors, an increase of two seats.

Here are the full results for each ward, starting with the most recent result:

6.40pm: RESULT: Cheryl Anne Creaser and Simon Bede McGurk from the Labour and Co-operative Party have been elected for Rye & Winchelsea.

Local elections have taken place

Full results as follows:

CREASER, Cheryl Anne, Labour and Co-Operative Party, 608, Elected

HARRIS, Guy Gillan, Liberal Democrat, 506

HOGGART, Chris, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 335

MCGURK, Simon Bede, Labour and Co-Operative Party, 606, Elected

STEVENS, Gennette Florence, Conservative Party Candidate, 435

STEVENS, Jayne Maria, Conservative Party Candidate, 371

Turnout: 39%

6.35pm: RESULT: Beverley Jane Coupar (Independent) and Carl Raymond Maynard from the Conservative Party have been elected for Sedlescombe & Westfield.

Full results as follows:

COUPAR, Beverley Jane, Independent, 843, Elected

LUDDEN, Kate Elizabeth, Conservative Party Candidate, 647

MAYNARD, Carl Raymond, Conservative Party Candidate, 714, Elected

Turnout: 35%

6.31pm: RESULT: Tim Oliver Grohne from the Conservative Party and Andrew Stanley Mier from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for Southern Rother.

Full results as follows:

BRADLEY, James Richard William, Conservative Party Candidate, 569

GROHNE, Tim Oliver, Conservative Party Candidate, 645, Elected

LEAROYD-SMITH, Sue, Labour Party, 402

MIER, Andrew Stanley, Liberal Democrat, 770, Elected

WARREN, Nick, Labour Party, 489

Turnout: 36%

5.49pm: RESULT: Vikki Cook from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for South Battle & Telham.

Full results as follows:

BROWN, Bernard Peter, The Conservative Party Candidate, 211

COOK, Vikki, Liberal Democrats, 388, Elected

Turnout: 35%

5.32pm: RESULT: Sue Prochak from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for Robertsbridge.

Full results as follows:

PROCHAK, Sue, Liberal Democrats, 519, Elected

REDSTONE, Paul Steven, The Conservative Party Candidate, 191

Turnout: 38%

5.21pm: RESULT: Tony Biggs and Tony Ganly from the Conservative Party have been elected for Northern Rother.

Full results as follows:

BIGGS, Tony, Conservative Party Candidate, 880, Elected

GANLY, Tony, Conservative Party Candidate, 881, Elected

VINE-HALL, Peter Jonathan, Independent, 851

Turnout: 42%

5.13pm: RESULT: Sue Burton from the Green Party and Kathryn Margaret Field from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for North Battle, Netherfield & Whatlington.

Full results as follows:

BEAUMONT, Mark, Conservative Party Candidate, 305

BURTON, Sue, Green Party, 939, Elected

CURTIS, Kirsty Alexandra, Conservative Party Candidate, 266

FIELD, Kathryn Margaret, Liberal Democrats, 1092, Elected

MABON, Bernard Walter, UKIP, 65

Turnout: 39%

5.07pm: RESULT: Mary Leonora Barnes from the Conservative Party and Teresa Mary Killeen from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for Hurst Green & Ticehurst.

Full results as follows:

BARNES, Mary Leonora, Conservative Party Candidate, 635, Elected

BROWNE, Graham Stephen, Conservative Party Candidate, 603

HARDY, Stephen Philip, Liberal Democrats, 611

KILLEEN, Teresa Mary, Liberal Democrats, 740, Elected

Turnout: 33%

5pm: RESULT: Jimmy Stanger from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors and Connor Jack Winter (Independent) have been elected for Bexhill St Marks.

Full results as follows:

DASH, Wendy Ann, Liberal Democrats, 241

FOSTER, Tony, Conservative Party Candidate, 474

HILLIER-PALMER, Peter Victor, Labour Party, 239

JACKLIN, Nigel Adam, Independent Network, 406

LAKE, Nathaniel Robert Jack, Conservative Party Candidate, 315

PIERCE, Justin Webster, Labour Party, 191

STANGER, Jimmy, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 527, Elected

WINTER, Connor Jack, Independent, 630, Elected

ZIPSER, Christine, UKIP, 99

Turnout: 41%

4.48pm: RESULT: Lizzie Hacking and Paul Norman Osborne from the Conservative Party have been elected for Eastern Rother.

Full results as follows:

GLOVER, Catherine Laura, Green Party, 466

HACKING, Lizzie, Conservative Party Candidate, 605, Elected

MANNING, Dominic Mark Wistow, Green Party, 563

OSBORNE, Paul Norman, Conservative Party Candidate, 578, Elected

WHYMARK, Linda June, Labour Party, 300

Turnout: 36%

4.14pm: RESULT: Anthony John Lane Barnes and Eleanor Mary Kirby-Green from the Conservative Party have been elected for Burwash & the Weald.

BARNES, Anthony John Lane, Conservative Party Candidate, 610, Elected

KIRBY-GREEN, Eleanor Mary, Conservative Party Candidate, 605, Elected

LOVE, Heather Bery, Independent, 448

VARRALL, Mary Elizabeth, Liberal Democrats, 541

Turnout: 36%

4.08pm: RESULT: Ariel Arren Rathbone from the Green Party and Richard Beverly Thomas from the Liberal Democrats have been elected for Bexhill St Stephens.

Full results as follows:

AMMOUN, Gillian Elaine, UKIP, 139

AZAD, Abul Kalam, Conservative Party Candidate, 462

CARROLL, Richard Charles, Conservative Party Candidate, 425

RATHBONE ARIEL, Arren, Green Party, 561, Elected

THOMAS, Richard Beverly, Liberal Democrats, 548, Elected

Turnout: 31%

3.59pm: RESULT: Chas Pearce from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for Catsfield & Crowhurst.

Full results as follows:

CURTIS, Gary Clifford, The Conservative Party Candidate, 275

MACPHERSON, Tim, Labour Party, 154

PEARCE, Chas, Liberal Democrats, 403, Elected

Turnout: 43%

3.28pm: RESULT: William Neil Irving Gordon from the Conservative Party has been elected for Brede & Udimore.

Full results as follows:

GORDON, William Neil Irving, The Conservative Party Candidate, 414, Elected

GRIFFITHS, Martin Paul, Liberal Democrat, 239

MARGARET SANDRA, Labour Party, 57

Turnout: 39%

3.22pm: RESULT: Fazlul Haque Chowdhury and Sam Coleman from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Sidley.

Full results as follows:

BLAGROVE, Sharon Joy, Independent, 209

CARROLL, Jimmy, Conservative Party Candidate, 377

CHOWDHURY, Fazlul Haque, Labour Party, 420, Elected

COLEMAN, Sam, Labour Party, 507, Elected

MCLEAN, Brett Reginald, Conservative Party Candidate, 203

ZIPSER, John Kamil, UKIP, 61

Turnout: 23%

3.16pm: RESULT: Terry Byrne and Hazel Linda Timpe from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors have been elected for Bexhill Sackville.

Full results as follows:

ALLEN-RODGERS, Sheila Patricia, UKIP, 122

BASHAM, Brian, Labour Party, 313

BYRNE, Terry, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 629, Elected

RAWDON-MOGG, Christopher James David, Conservative Party Candidate, 293

THOMAS, Shaji, Conservative Party Candidate, 392

TIMPE, Hazel Linda, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 643, Elected

Turnout: 33%

2.26pm: RESULT: Polly Janet Gray from the Green Party and Mark Colby Legg from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Old Town & Worsham.

Full results as follows:

CLARK, Barbara Jean, Conservative Party Candidate, 282

FISHER, Hannah Jean Louise, Conservative Party Candidate, 190

GRAY, Polly Janet, Green Party, 535, Elected

LEGG, Mark Colby, Labour Party, 374, Elected

MADELEY, Chris, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 323

PHILLIPS, Michael Sheridan, UKIP, 79

Turnout: 30%

2.18pm: RESULT: Brian John Drayson and Andrew Peter Hayward from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors have been elected for Bexhill Kewhurst.

Full results as follows:

DRAYSON, Brian John, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 671, Elected

GODDARD, Bill, Liberal Democrats, 440

HAYWARD, Andrew Peter, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 637, Elected

JOHNSON, Gillian Patricia, Conservative Party Candidate, 528

KENWARD, Martin John, Conservative Party Candidate, 469

PHILLIPS, Alison, UKIP, 140

Turnout: 40%

2.09pm: RESULT: Charles Albert Clark (Independent) and Gareth Robert Michael Delany from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Pebsham & St Michaels.

Full results as follows:

BREWERTON, Jay, Conservative Party Candidate, 391

CLARK, Charles Albert, Independent, 754, Elected

DELANY, Gareth Robert Michael, Labour Party, 429, Elected

DICKER, John Frank, UKIP, 90

ROBERTSON, Geoffrey Raymond, Conservative Party Candidate, 180

RUSTEM, Charlie, Independent, 268

Turnout: 31%

1.49pm: RESULT: Ashan Kumar Jeeawon and Douglas Barry Oliver from the Rother Association of Independent Councillors have been elected for Bexhill Collington.

Full results as follows:

DAVIES, Jill Moray, UKIP, 176

HOLLINGSWORTH, Bridget Ann, Conservative Party Candidate, 560

JEEAWON, Ashan Kumar, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 1055, Elected

KHAIRA, Balwinder Singh, Conservative Party Candidate, 397

OLIVER, Douglas Barry, Rother Association of Independent Councillors, 1148, Elected

Turnout: 45%

1.42pm: RESULT: Christine Ann Bayliss and Ruairi Anthony McCourt from the Labour Party have been elected for Bexhill Central.

Full results as follows:

AMIN, Nurul, Conservative Party Candidate, 250

BAYLISS, Christine Ann, Labour Party, 732, Elected

CROTTY, Andrew John, Independent, 208

MCCOURT, Ruairi Anthony, Labour Party, 579, Elected

SULLIVAN, Colin Martin, UKIP, 76

VOYCE, Andy, Independent, 98

WEBB, Paul Leonard, Conservative Party Candidate, 224