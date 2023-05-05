All the results from Lewes District Council local elections are now in.

More than 100 district authorities across England are holding whole council elections this year, with all councillors standing to be elected for four years.

Lewes District Council is one of these authorities and will have 41 council seats being contested.

Around a quarter of local councils have already declared their results, with the Conservative Party suffering some heavy losses up and down the country.

And this proved to be the case with the party losing every single seat. The Greens finished with the most seats, followed by the Lib Dems, then Labour.

Updates:

2.04pm: Stella Spiteri from the Liberal Democrats is the first councillor elected for the ward of Kingston.

2.15pm: The first Green Party councillor elected isCharlotte Keenan for the ward of Newick.

2.32pm: Both Tory Peacehaven North councillors have lost their seats Ciarron Joss Clarkson and Isobel Louise Sharkey of the Labour party.

2.37pm: Daniel James Banfield Steward-Roberts from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John Without – a seat held for the Lib Dems.

2.42pm: William Coupland from the Green Party has been elected for the ward of Wivelsfield – another seat lost for the Conservatives.

3.11pm: Paul Anthony David Mellor from the Liberal Democrats has been elected for the ward of Ditchling and Westmeston – a gain from the Conservatives.

3.24pm: Two more Liberal Democrat councillors elected, making a one seat gain on the Conservatives. Stephen John Gauntlett and Freddie Hoareau for the ward of Seaford Central.

3.27pm: Roy Clark and James Meek of the Green Party have been elected for the ward of Seaford North.

3.38pm: Christine Anne Brett and Olivia Honeyman of the Liberal Democrats are elected for the ward of Seaford South.

3.46pm: Another two Labour gains, as Chris Collier and Nikki Fabry are elected for Peacehaven West.

3.50pm: The Liberal Democrats have gained two more seats from the Conservatives. Lesley Boniface and Christina Kathleen Bristow for the ward of Seaford West.

4.08pm: After two hours of results, here is the current-make of councillors on the district council – 9 Liberal Democrats, 4 Labour, 4 Green Party, 0 Conservatives

4.10pm: The Green Party have held two and gained one for the Ouse Valley and Ringmer ward. Lucy Agace, Johnny Denis and Emily O'Brien have all been elected.

4.17pm: Another Lib Dem gain as Julie Lyn Carr and Sean Andrew Macleod are elected for the Newhaven North ward. The Liberal Democrats have already won more seats then they did in the entire 2019 Election.

4.23pm: The Greens hold both seats in the Lewes Castle ward.

4.32pm: We’re hearing that the Conservatives have lost every single seat at this year’s election. They had 18 coming into today.

4.34pm: Labour takes both Peacehaven East seats: Paul Thomas Davies (Lab) and Cathy Gallagher (Lab).

4.41pm: More Green gains, this time in Seaford East: Elected are Ezra Cohen (Green) and Becky Francomb (Green).

4.57pm: Two more results for you.

In Lewes Bridge, the Greens have held a seat (Zoe Nicholson), the Lib Dems have taken one (Janet Baah)

Meanwhile Labour has secured all three seats at East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs. Elected were Ian Keith Alexander, Laurence Julian O'Connor (Lab) and Christine Sandra Robinson.

5.05pm: The Lib Dems hold all three Newhaven South seats, with Graham Roger Amy, James Neville Maccleary and Christoph David Von Kurthy all elected.

We’re waiting on Lewes Priory and then I can give you the complete breakdown!

5.29pm: Lewes Priory returns three Greens: Graham Clews, Paul Keene and Imogen Makepeace.