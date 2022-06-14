Funding agreed to deliver 12 affordable flats in Slinfold

During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (June 9), members were told that the money would come from Section 106 funds secured especially for affordable homes.
It will allow all 12 flats at The Cobblers redevelopment to be classed as affordable rented, reducing the number of households on the council’s housing register.
The Cobblers used to provide bedsits for people aged over 55 but was deemed no longer fit for purpose.
The new development, which received planning permissions in August 2021, will be made up of eight one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats.
The four on the ground floor will include wet rooms, making them accessible for tenants with limited mobility.
An officers’ report said: “Once the scheme is completed, the Council’s housing team will nominate households from its housing register to the vacant properties. The nomination rights will be secured through a site-specific nomination’s agreement.”