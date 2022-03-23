Funding approved for new public toilets and Changing Places in Haywards Heath

Councillors said they want to see the public toilets behind The Orchards Shopping Centre replaced with modern ones.

At the same time, a Changing Places toilet will be installed for people with disabilities.

Haywards Heath councillor Rachel Cromie, who led the campaign for the facilities, said: “I have met with families of disabled children locally to hear more about their needs and it is clear to me that having this facility in the town centre will make a big difference to people’s ability to shop and meet others in the town centre.”

Councillor Rachel Cromie with Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

The new toilets will be installed on service road land behind Mountain Warehouse and integrated into the shopping centre via an access between Mountain Warehouse and Fat Face.

A planning application will be submitted soon.

Leader of Mid Sussex District Council Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The current toilet block will be demolished and new male, female and Changing Places toilets installed this year, and by integrating them into the shopping centre they can be better managed and supervised.”