Funding available to help West Sussex homes become more energy efficient

The Government-funded Warmer Homes programme is offering energy efficiency measures such as insulation, solar panels and air source heat pumps to eligible households on a first come, first served basis.

The funding is available subject to eligibility, technical feasibility and a home’s energy efficiency rating shown on its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

To qualify you must meet the following criteria: Your home has an EPC rating of E, F or G (limited funding is available for EPC D rated properties).

And either: You have a total household annual income of £30,000 or less (before housing costs/bills), Or: You receive a means-tested benefit or meet additional eligibility criteria specified by your local authority (this is known as the ECO flexible eligibility ‘statement of intent’).

Homes with a mains gas supply could receive up to £10,000 while those that are off gas could receive up to £25,000.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This is a significant opportunity for eligible residents to make changes at home that will have an impact on the twin challenge of rising energy costs and climate change.”

The Warmer Homes programme is available to owner occupiers and private rental tenants only. If you are a private rental tenant, your landlord will be required to make a financial contribution.