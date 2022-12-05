More than £1.6m could be set to go to local building projects, after gaining the go ahead from a senior county councillor.

On Tuesday (November 29), East Sussex County Council leader Keith Glazier gave approval in-principle for four projects to receive Getting Building Funding of up to £1,620,514, subject to final sign off by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP).

The four projects are: the Winter Garden refurbishment in Eastbourne; work to improve visitor facilities at Seven Sisters County Park; the redevelopment of the Observer Building in Hastings; and work to improve sustainable transport to Charleston, an arts centre in Firle.

The largest single sum, of £900,000, would go towards phase two of the Winter Garden project in Eastbourne. This second phase of the project is intended to create a “world-class” virtual film production facility within the landmark building, combining training and research in digital and creative arts.

Photo showing the refurbishment work that's being carried out at the 140-year-old Winter Garden in Eastbourne back in 2020

The Charleston project, meanwhile, would receive £321,414 for work to improve sustainable transport links to the exhibition and events centre. It will include the purchase of an electric minibus linking Charleston to wider public transport network. The new project comes in addition to previously approved plans to create a new access road and cycle path to the centre.

The Seven Sisters project would receive up to £84,100 to improve visitor facilities within the county park. The project has already been allocated funding of £200,000, with the extra money intended to plug a shortfall in construction costs resulting from inflation.

Similarly, the £315,000 for the Observer Building project is also intended to cover rising costs from inflation. The project, which has already been allocated more than £1.7m of Getting Building Funding, will see the building redeveloped into a mixed retail, residential, commercial and community space.

The group behind the Observer Building project had made an alternative bid for £650,000, but officers said the higher ask could not be taken forwards due to the impact that this increase would have on the benefit-cost ratio of the project.

The Old Observer Building in Hastings

Officers noted in their report: “Taking into consideration the ongoing impact of Covid on the delivery of capital infrastructure programmes, East Sussex have continued to be successful in delivering over £60m of funding across the Local Growth Fund, Getting Building Fund and Growing Places Fund projects by the close of 2021/22.”

Recent art exhibition at Charleston in Firle