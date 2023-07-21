The recommendation to release £276,650 was given the nod during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 18).
Five of the appeals centre around plans for 103 homes in Main Road, Nutbourne; 150 at Whitestone Farm, Birdham; 300 at Highgrove Farm, Bosham; 30 at Broad Road, Hambrook; and 73 at the Kellys and Bellfield Nurseries, Birdham.
The sixth is a conjoined public inquiry for two major housing schemes in Chidham – north of Main Road and east of Broad Road – totalling up to 200 homes.
Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning at the district council, told the meeting that the money was needed to pay for specialists such as a barrister, land supply specialist and landscape specialist.
During an earlier meeting of the cabinet, Mr Brisbane said: “Speculative planning applications have increased significantly since the council has been unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and also has an out of date Local Plan.
“As several of these applications have not satisfied officers or the planning committee that they comply with current planning policy in the current Local Plan, they have been refused or deferred.
“This has led to an increase in planning appeals to be heard at public inquiries.”
Chichester District Council also approved the use of £21,000 from reserves to pay for the cost of temporary agency staff while efforts were made to fill ongoing staff vacancies.