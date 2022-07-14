Further Horsham and Southwater car park charge increases planned

The proposed increases at North Street car park, Southwater Country Park, the Forum, Piries Place and Swan Walk will be on the agenda at a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (July 21).

The council approved an increase in parking charges in February, following the loss of income during the pandemic.

A report to the committee said: “Extending the increases to these additional three areas will ensure tariffs are kept consistent and fair.”

Piries Place car park in Horsham

If approved by the full council, the changes will mean a 12.5 per cent increase to the four-hour tariff in North Street, and a 10 per cent increase to day passes in the Forum, Piries Place and Swan Walk from November.

The winter weekend tariffs at Southwater Country Park would match the summer ones.