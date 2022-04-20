MSDC said it chose BOP Consulting after a competitive tendering process to explore the options for providing financially viable modern community facilities.

The consultancy has previously worked with clients including local government authorities, the Arts Council of England, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and UNESCO.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “BOP Consulting are well placed to review current market conditions and provide evidence-based advice to help identify opportunities for the future of the Clair Hall site.”

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the district council is delighted that BOP Consulting is looking into the options for Clair Hall in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2107053.

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards added: “We are delighted that an organisation with such an impressive reputation in the creative industries sector has agreed to work with us as we look to identify proposals for the future of the Clair Hall site.”

Paul Owens, director of BOP Consulting, said: “With a 25-year track record of working globally and across numerous sectors we feel that our rigorous and effective research expertise can help provide evidence-based recommendations for the financially viable future of the Clair Hall site.”

The invitation to tender document that BOP Consulting submitted its bid against is available to see on the Clair Hall Engagement hub site at engage.midsussex.gov.uk/clair-hall.

Mr Ash-Edwards said: “The public consultation last autumn showed an overwhelming desire among residents to modernise the Clair Hall site, so it is fit for the future, and the appointment of BOP Consulting is an important step in our work.”

He said MSDC will publish updates throughout the process and encouraged people to register on the Engagement Hub.