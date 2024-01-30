Garage site redevelopment in Malling and Cooksbridge: have your say on proposals at drop-in events held by Lewes District Council
The council said it is considering building new housing on the sites.
The event about the Cooksbridge plans is today (Tuesday, January 30) from 4.30pm to 6pm at Beechwood Hall, Beechwood Lane, in Cooksbridge.
People can find out about the Malling plans on Monday, February 5, from 2.30pm to 6pm at Malling Community Centre, Spences Lane, in Lewes.
A Lewes District Council spokesperson said: “Details shared at the sessions will include the number and size of council homes being proposed at each site, parking arrangements and who would be eligible for the homes.”
Council officers will attend the events to discuss design options. The council said: “Comments received at the events will help shape the plans at an early stage before the formal planning application process begins.”