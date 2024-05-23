General Election 2024: changes to parliamentary constituencies in East and Mid Sussex
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday, May 22, that the date for the general election is Thursday, July 4.
The Boundary Commission has made changes to many constituencies with the aim of evening out the number of people represented by each MP.
A new seat of East Grinstead and Uckfield has been created to combine parts of the Wealden constituency, as well as parts of Lewes, Mid Sussex and Horsham. It includes East Grinstead and Uckfield, with the boundary going around the edge of Haywards Heath.
Benedict Dempsey is the Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Grinstead and Uckfield. Current Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies is the Conservative candidate for this seat, while Christina Coleman is the Green MP candidate and Ben Cox is the Labour candidate.
The Wealden constituency will disappear as the Sussex Weald seat is created. This takes the eastern part of the old Wealden constituency, as well as parts of Bexhill and Battle, including Heathfield.
Danielle Newson is the Liberal Democrat Candidate for this seat, while Dipesh Patel is Labour’s candidate and current Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani is the Conservative candidate.
The Liberal Democrats said their parliamentary candidate for Lewes is James MacCleary, while Danny Sweeney is Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Lewes and Maria Caulfield is the Conservative candidate for this seat.
The Mid Sussex Conservative candidate is Kristy Adams, while the Labour candidate for this seat is Dave Rowntree, the Lib Dem is candidate is Alison Bennett and the Green candidate is Deanna Nicholson.
