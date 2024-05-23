Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Politicians in Crawley have been reacting to the news that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4.

The announcement comes after UK Cabinet members cancelled travel plans and prior arrangements to meet at Downing Street for a cabinet meeting.

Of the 36 councillors in Crawley, 25 are from the Labour Party and 11 are Conservative.

The Crawley Parliamentary candidate for Labour, Peter Lamb, said: “Talking with residents on the doorstep it is clear that after 14 years of Conservative policies which have left local families struggling to get-by and public services on the brink of collapse, for most Crawley residents this election simply could not come fast enough.

“Only a Labour win will deliver the change we need and I look forward to meeting as many people as possible over coming weeks to discuss how we can improve the lives of residents across the town.”

The Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Crawley, Zack Ali, said: “This election is an opportunity for Crawley people to choose the one party that has a clear plan with bold actions to deliver a bright, safe and secure future for our country.

“A plan that is already working in cutting inflation and delivering economic growth. It is a plan that I am proud to stand by and support as a local family man with two children, as a businessman and councillor, and as someone deeply committed to ensuring Crawley’s successful future.

“With the economy improving, now is the time to seek a renewed mandate from the people to continue with the plan that is taking the country forward.”

Posting on Twitter, leader of Crawley Borough Council, Labour Councillor for Bewbush & North Broadfield, Michael Jones, said: “Nothing represents the disastrous and chaotic nature of the past five years of Tory Government than by the announcement of Sunak of its passing. This country deserves far, far better than this and it is now my hope we will get it with a Labour Government.”

Kiran Khan, Labour Co-op Councillor for Broadfield, added: “Finally.