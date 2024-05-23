Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Politicians and political groups in Horsham District have been reacting to the news that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4.

The announcement comes after UK Cabinet members cancelled travel plans and prior arrangements to meet at Downing Street for a cabinet meeting.

Horsham District Council has been under Liberal Democrat majority control since the 2023 election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on Facebook, MP for Horsham, Jeremy Quin, said: “I am proud to have been reselected as the Conservative candidate for Horsham in the forthcoming General Election.

Politicians and political groups in Horsham District have been reacting to the news that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4. Picture by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

“It is an absolute honour to serve the community that is home. Through countless surgeries, visits, emails, letters and engagements I have sought to represent my constituents to the best of my ability. I very much hope to be re-elected to continue to do so, unrelentingly.

“The Horsham constituency will shortly have to decide on its MP, the country on its Prime Minister.

“Government is never easy. It involves tough choices. It particularly requires tough choices when we live in an insecure and difficult world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the last four years we have had to face a global pandemic the like of which we have not known for a century and a brutal war on our continent waged by a nuclear power which provoked a spike in European inflation unseen for 50 years.

“Throughout that period I have know Rishi to provide calm, determined, thoughtful and compassionate leadership as Chancellor and Prime Minister.

“Today’s news on inflation shows the benefit of taking difficult decisions and sticking with them.

“We have got it back from its post Ukraine invasion peak of over 11% to just over its 2% target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Low inflation will bring down interest rates. It will also help maintain growth. Our economy is growing faster than that of France, Germany and the US. NICs have been cut and for the last ten months wages have been rising faster than inflation.

“I know that Rishi can and will take forward an economic plan for the country that is already delivering.

“He will also keep us safe in a dangerous world in which Putin’s aggression is not limited to Ukraine, in which the actions of Iran and China are increasingly threatening to us and our friends and allies.

“I am very optimistic about the next 5 years for our country and what that means for us locally but to achieve it we need great leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On 5 July either Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer will be Prime Minister.

“No one should take the country or the election result for granted. I know what Rishi stands for, I have seen him operate, I know he will continue to deliver and I feel confident that when the country makes a choice it will be to send Rishi back to No.10.”

Also posting on Facebook, Labour candidate for Horsham James Field said: “Woke up with a feeling of hope!!!

“Hope for my wife, who's a teacher, that a Labour government will improve schools and for my children who have never experienced a Labour Government.

“A broader curriculum

“Breakfast clubs

“An end to single word Ofsted judgements

“6,500 more teachers

“Mental Health support in schools

“Regional support teams to help struggling schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horsham Labour Facebook group posted: “It looks like finally the nation and Horsham will be given the chance to make a choice.

“Vote for the positive future of the UK - Vote Labour across the country

“Vote to avoid the chances of a Tory / Lib Dem coalition - Vote Labour in Horsham

“Vote for James Field for Horsham if you want to help make that happen get in touch now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horsham Lib Dems Facebook page said: “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for, the chance to Vote for a Better Horsham.

“Rishi has decided that 20 points behind in the polls is as good as it’s going to get.

“Horsham has been taken for granted far too long and now is our chance to change that.

“Vote Lib Dem, vote John Milne for Horsham.”