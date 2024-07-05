Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Liberal Democrats’ John Milne has won the race to become Horsham’s MP – ending 144 years of Conservative rule in the constituency.

In a historic result, Horsham will have a non-Conservative MP for the first time since 1880.

It was announced that Mr Milne had won with 21,632 votes (39 per cent share), a majority of 2,517.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative MP Jeremy Quin, who held the seat from 2015, took 19,115 votes (34.4 per cent share).

Reform UK candidate Hugo Miller finished third, with 6,116 votes (11 per cent share), despite being deselected.

Turnout was 70 per cent – a 2.50 per cent drop since 2019.

Posting on X, the Horsham Liberal Democrats said: “Congratulations to John Milne, the new MP for Horsham!

“And thank you to all those that supported John’s campaign for a better Horsham.

John Milne with supporters in Horsham's Carfax

“We did this together!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also posting on X, Mr Quin said: “It has been an enormous honour to be able to serve as Member of Parliament for Horsham for the last 9 years.

“I have throughout my time as MP always sought to be approachable and engaged and I have been humbled by so many lovely comments on the doorstep from people I have felt privileged to be able to help.

“I am also proud of what has been achieved for our constituency over that period and for the campaigns I have been helping to run for some brilliant constituents.

“I am very sorry not to have been returned to continue to serve Horsham, both personally and for my hugely dedicated parliamentary team. Horsham is the most wonderful constituency full of the most amazing people. I wish my successor well for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad