Lewes politicians have issued statements following the news that the next general election will be held this summer.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this afternoon (Wednesday, May 22) that the date for the general election is now set for Thursday, July 4.

Lewes Lib Dems posted on X: “Finally, a chance to oust this appalling and out of touch government.”

The Liberal Democrats also said their parliamentary candidate for Lewes James MacCleary will be ‘campaigning for action to save our NHS, tackle the cost of living crisis, and end the sewage scandal’.

The date for the general election is set for Thursday, July 4. Photo: Steve Robards

Mr MacCleary, said: “This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to kick the Conservatives out of power and finally deliver the change our area so desperately needs. As a local resident I have seen first hand how our communities have been failed by this government.”

He said: “After years of struggling to get a GP appointment, soaring rents and mortgages and our rivers being polluted by filthy sewage, it’s time for a change for our local communities. I will be out on doorsteps in the coming weeks to make my case to fellow residents that I can be the strong voice that our area needs in parliament.”

Danny Sweeney, Lewes Labour's parliamentary candidate, announced on X last month: “I am absolutely thrilled to be selected as the Lewes Labour Parliamentary candidate in the constituency I live and call home! The hard work starts now!”

