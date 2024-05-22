Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid Sussex politicians have issued statements following the news that the next general election will be held this summer.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday, May 22, that the date for the general election is set for Thursday, July 4.

Lib Dem Deputy Leader of Mid Sussex District Council and prospective parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex Alison Bennett said on X: “I’m ready to win here in #MidSussex. The PM has just announced a #GeneralElection on 4th July. It’s time for this government to be put out of its misery. This is our chance to make change happen here.”

The Lib Dems said Alison Bennett will be campaigning for action to save the NHS, tackle the cost of living crisis and ‘end the sewage scandal’.

The date for the general election isset for Thursday, July 4. Photo: Steve Robards

She told the Middy: “This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to kick the Conservatives out of power and finally deliver the change Mid Sussex so desperately needs. It’s clear that only the Liberal Democrats can beat the Conservatives in Mid Sussex. It’s on a knife edge here and every vote will count.”

She said: “People are telling me they’re fed up with years of chaos and neglect under this out-of-touch Conservative government. After years of struggling to get a GP appointment, soaring rents and mortgages and our rivers being polluted by filthy sewage, it’s time for a change in Mid Sussex. As the next MP for Mid Sussex, I would stand up for local health services, tackle the sewage scandal and be a strong voice for our community in Parliament.”

Mid Sussex Labour said they welcome today’s announcement too.

Dave Rowntree, drummer with the band Blur, and Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex said: “People in Mid Sussex and the country have been failed by the Conservatives. I welcome the opportunity to show that Labour can do better. We will be working even harder in the next six weeks to get our message out.”

Pam Haigh, Chair of Mid Sussex Labour, said: “Dave will make a fantastic Member of Parliament.”

Mid Sussex Conservative MP Mims Davies, who is the candidate for the new East Grinstead & Uckfield seat, told the Middy: “It has been the honour of my lifetime to serve my wonderful community since 2019, as the current MP for the Mid Sussex constituency and to listen, learn and work with my constituents to represent their concerns, thoughts and needs. To be able to work with the charities, organisations, groups, and individuals I have supported, assisted, and highlighted has been the greatest privilege you could wish for.

“I’ve been working hard in the community from day one and as the president of Haywards Heath Rugby Football Club, I was absolutely over the moon with the announcement they are receiving £250,000 of funding thanks to the UK Government Levelling Up Fund. As well as over £100,000 of additional investment for various local sports facilities in Mid Sussex such as improved tennis courts, and a £1.1 million funding boost to our area for additional council services in the last year. The East Grinstead Train Station has benefited from my campaigning of Network Rail, which delivered the accessibility improvements that were announced back in March 2020, and I was delighted to join the unveiling, which has changed the way people can travel from the town. There is more to do on the frequency of services to the capital from my constituency and it is this sort of activity I am determined to return to deliver on.

“While having the great honour of being the MP for Mid Sussex and have most recently been the Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, my team and I have worked incredibly hard on countless projects. Including launching the crucial Disability Action Plan, co-chairing the Lilac Review on disabled entrepreneurship, changing the laws on spiking, and recently achieving Disability Confident Employer Level 2. This recognises employers who are committed to providing opportunities for disabled talent. My Parliamentary team and I look forward to reaching level 3.”