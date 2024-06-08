General Election 2024: Who can I vote for in Sussex?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The full list of candidates across all constituencies in Sussex for the upcoming General Election have been revealed.

People living in Sussex and across Britain will go to the polls on July 4 to vote for their MP and the party which will end up leading the country.

Here is the full list of all candidates in Sussex ahead of this year’s General Election:

Arundel and South Downs:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full list of candidates across all constituencies in Sussex for the upcoming General Election have been revealed. Photo: Steve Robards

Liberal Democrats: Richard James Allen

Conservative: Andrew Griffith

Green Party: Steve McAuliffe

Labour: Chris Philipsborn

Social Democratic Party: Mike Smith

Reform UK: David Thomas

Bexhill and Battle:

Independent: Abul Azad

Labour: Christine Bayliss

Reform UK: Ian Gribbin

Independent Network: Nigel Adam Jacklin

Liberal Democrats: Becky Jones

Green Party: Jonathan Christopher Kent

Party of Women: Julia Maria Long

Conservative: Kieran Mullan

Independent: Jeff Newnham

UKIP: Colin Martin Sullivan

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton:

Green Party: Carol Birch

Reform UK: Sandra Elizabeth Daniells

Conservative: Ali Griffiths

Liberal Democrats: Henry Jones

Heritage Party: David Kurten

Labour Party: Clare Louise Walsh

Brighton Kemptown:

Social Democratic Party: Valerie Gray

Green Party: Elaine Hills

Liberal Democrats: Stewart Stone

Conservative: Khobi Anne Vallis

Independent: Emma Lucy Wall

Labour: Chris Ward

Brighton Pavilion:

Independent: Steve Ai

Green Party: Siân Berry

Social Democratic Party: Carl Buckfield

Labour: Tom Gray

Reform UK: Mark Francis Mulvihill

Liberal Democrats: Ashley Ridley

The Monster Raving Loony Party: Citizen Skwith

Conservative: Sarah Victoria Webster

Chichester:

Liberal Democrats: Jessica Brown-Fuller

Labour: Tom Collinge

Independent: Andrew Emerson

Conservative: Gillian Keegan

Reform UK: Teresa De Santis

Green Party: Tim Young

Crawley:

Conservative: Zack Ali

Workers Party of Britain: Linda Bamieh

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: Robin Burnham

Reform UK: Tim Charters

Green Party: Iain Dickson

Liberal Democrats: Lee Daniel Gibbs

Labour: Peter Lamb

Heritage Party: Dan Weir

Eastbourne:

Conservative: Caroline Ansell

Reform UK: Mark Ashdown

Liberal Democrats: Josh Babarinde

UKIP: Ian Charles Garbutt

Green Party: Mike Munson

Labour: Paul Richards

East Grinstead and Uckfield:

Green Party: Christina Nanna Mary Coleman

Labour: Ben Sebastian Cox

Conservative: Mims Davies

Liberal Democrats: Benedict Dempsey

Independent: Ian Gibson

English Democrats: William Jeffrey Highton

East Worthing and Shoreham:

Liberal Democrats: David Peter Batchelor

Independent: Ivana Forman

Independent: John William Greenshields

Reform UK: Lionel Roger Harman

Labour: Tom Rutland

Independent: Frank Ward

Conservative: Leila Williams

Green Party: Debbie Woudman

Hastings and Rye:

Workers Party of Britain: Phil Colley

Independent: Paul Edward Crosland

Communist Party of Britain: Nicholas Davies

Labour: Helena Dollimore

Reform UK: Lucian Fernando

Liberal Democrats: Guy Gillan Harris

Conservative: Sally-Ann Hart

Green Party: Becca Horn

Horsham:

Social Democratic Party: Paul Abbott

The Peace Party: Jim Duggan

Labour: James Michael Field

Reform UK: Hugo Miller

Liberal Democrats: John Milne

Conservative: Jeremy Quin

Green Party: Catherine Mary Ross

Hove and Portslade:

Green Party: Sophie Broadbent

Conservative: Carline Deal

Reform UK: Martin Hugo Hess

Labour: Peter Kyle

Independent: Tanushka Marah

Liberal Democrats: Michael Wang

Lewes:

Reform UK: Bernard Peter Brown

Conservative: Maria Caulfield

Social Democratic Party: Rowena Mary Easton

Green Party: Paul Keene

Liberal Democrats: James MacCleary

Labour: Danny Sweeney

Mid Sussex:

Sussex Weald:

Independent: Shaun Bowler

Social Democratic Party: Stephen Gander

Conservative: Nus Ghani

Green Party: Austin Henderson

UKIP: Chris Magness

Reform UK: David Morgan

Liberal Democrats: Danielle Newson

Labour: Dipesh Patel

Heritage Party: Dominie Mary Stemp

Worthing West:

Independent: Kathryn Alexandra Attwood

Conservative: Peter Bottomley

Liberal Democrats: Morag Chugg

Labour: Beccy Cooper

Green Party: Sonya Lynne Mallin