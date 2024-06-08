General Election 2024: Who can I vote for in Sussex?
People living in Sussex and across Britain will go to the polls on July 4 to vote for their MP and the party which will end up leading the country.
Here is the full list of all candidates in Sussex ahead of this year’s General Election:
Arundel and South Downs:
Liberal Democrats: Richard James Allen
Conservative: Andrew Griffith
Green Party: Steve McAuliffe
Labour: Chris Philipsborn
Social Democratic Party: Mike Smith
Reform UK: David Thomas
Bexhill and Battle:
Independent: Abul Azad
Labour: Christine Bayliss
Reform UK: Ian Gribbin
Independent Network: Nigel Adam Jacklin
Liberal Democrats: Becky Jones
Green Party: Jonathan Christopher Kent
Party of Women: Julia Maria Long
Conservative: Kieran Mullan
Independent: Jeff Newnham
UKIP: Colin Martin Sullivan
Bognor Regis and Littlehampton:
Green Party: Carol Birch
Reform UK: Sandra Elizabeth Daniells
Conservative: Ali Griffiths
Liberal Democrats: Henry Jones
Heritage Party: David Kurten
Labour Party: Clare Louise Walsh
Brighton Kemptown:
Social Democratic Party: Valerie Gray
Green Party: Elaine Hills
Liberal Democrats: Stewart Stone
Conservative: Khobi Anne Vallis
Independent: Emma Lucy Wall
Labour: Chris Ward
Brighton Pavilion:
Independent: Steve Ai
Green Party: Siân Berry
Social Democratic Party: Carl Buckfield
Labour: Tom Gray
Reform UK: Mark Francis Mulvihill
Liberal Democrats: Ashley Ridley
The Monster Raving Loony Party: Citizen Skwith
Conservative: Sarah Victoria Webster
Chichester:
Liberal Democrats: Jessica Brown-Fuller
Labour: Tom Collinge
Independent: Andrew Emerson
Conservative: Gillian Keegan
Reform UK: Teresa De Santis
Green Party: Tim Young
Crawley:
Conservative: Zack Ali
Workers Party of Britain: Linda Bamieh
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: Robin Burnham
Reform UK: Tim Charters
Green Party: Iain Dickson
Liberal Democrats: Lee Daniel Gibbs
Labour: Peter Lamb
Heritage Party: Dan Weir
Eastbourne:
Conservative: Caroline Ansell
Reform UK: Mark Ashdown
Liberal Democrats: Josh Babarinde
UKIP: Ian Charles Garbutt
Green Party: Mike Munson
Labour: Paul Richards
East Grinstead and Uckfield:
Green Party: Christina Nanna Mary Coleman
Labour: Ben Sebastian Cox
Conservative: Mims Davies
Liberal Democrats: Benedict Dempsey
Independent: Ian Gibson
English Democrats: William Jeffrey Highton
East Worthing and Shoreham:
Liberal Democrats: David Peter Batchelor
Independent: Ivana Forman
Independent: John William Greenshields
Reform UK: Lionel Roger Harman
Labour: Tom Rutland
Independent: Frank Ward
Conservative: Leila Williams
Green Party: Debbie Woudman
Hastings and Rye:
Workers Party of Britain: Phil Colley
Independent: Paul Edward Crosland
Communist Party of Britain: Nicholas Davies
Labour: Helena Dollimore
Reform UK: Lucian Fernando
Liberal Democrats: Guy Gillan Harris
Conservative: Sally-Ann Hart
Green Party: Becca Horn
Horsham:
Social Democratic Party: Paul Abbott
The Peace Party: Jim Duggan
Labour: James Michael Field
Reform UK: Hugo Miller
Liberal Democrats: John Milne
Conservative: Jeremy Quin
Green Party: Catherine Mary Ross
Hove and Portslade:
Green Party: Sophie Broadbent
Conservative: Carline Deal
Reform UK: Martin Hugo Hess
Labour: Peter Kyle
Independent: Tanushka Marah
Liberal Democrats: Michael Wang
Lewes:
Reform UK: Bernard Peter Brown
Conservative: Maria Caulfield
Social Democratic Party: Rowena Mary Easton
Green Party: Paul Keene
Liberal Democrats: James MacCleary
Labour: Danny Sweeney
Mid Sussex:
Sussex Weald:
Independent: Shaun Bowler
Social Democratic Party: Stephen Gander
Conservative: Nus Ghani
Green Party: Austin Henderson
UKIP: Chris Magness
Reform UK: David Morgan
Liberal Democrats: Danielle Newson
Labour: Dipesh Patel
Heritage Party: Dominie Mary Stemp
Worthing West:
Independent: Kathryn Alexandra Attwood
Conservative: Peter Bottomley
Liberal Democrats: Morag Chugg
Labour: Beccy Cooper
Green Party: Sonya Lynne Mallin
Reform UK: Edmund John Rooke
