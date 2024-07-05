Labour's Helena Dollimore is the new MP for Hastings & Rye. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Hastings & Rye has elected a new MP, with Labour taking the seat from the Conservatives.

In the early hours of Friday morning (July 5), Labour and Co-Operative Party candidate Helena Dollimore was elected as the new member of parliament for Hastings and Rye. She received 19,134 votes, a majority of 8,653.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the results were announced, Ms Dollimore said: “It is the privilege of my life to be elected as the Labour member of parliament for Hastings and Rye. People have voted resoundingly here in Hastings and Rye and up and down the country for change with Labour and now the work begins to focus on their priorities and getting this country back on its feet.

“We have been out knocking on doors in this campaign and for many years before that and we have heard from people how much they are crying out for change.”

Referencing flooding that has plagued the area, the cost of living crisis, the NHS, housing crisis, making streets safe and ‘giving every child in Hastings and Rye the best start in life’, Ms Dollimore added: “That is what a Labour government is going to get to work on, and me as our Labour MP is going to get to work on, tomorrow.”