Dave Rowntree discusses conservation and food security with farming community
Dave Rowntree, Mid Sussex Labour candidate and drummer from Blur recently met staff and members of the Countryside Land and Business Association at the South of England Show.
And as a follow up Dave visited Perching Manor Farm in Fulking to speak to owner Annie Brown about the importance of conservation and food security.
The animal rights campaigner also took the opportunity to tour the farm and learn first-hand about sustainable farming.
Dave said: “It’s great to be here with Annie and her farm manager David Ellin. I’ve been so impressed with Annie’s wildlife friendly farm and it’s a pleasure to meet people who share a passion for the environment.
"Working a farm with a traditional mix of crops and livestock is particularly challenging, and as someone who keeps sheep, I was delighted to see a flourishing flock that thrive on the South Downs”.
Annie Brown said: “I was delighted to welcome Dave to Perching Manor Farm. We both passionately believe that Sussex farmers are a vital part of improving food security in the UK and are desperate for a government who can provide the certainty which will allow us to plan for the future”.
