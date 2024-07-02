Dave Rowntree discusses conservation and food security with farming community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dave Rowntree, Mid Sussex Labour candidate and drummer from Blur recently met staff and members of the Countryside Land and Business Association at the South of England Show.

And as a follow up Dave visited Perching Manor Farm in Fulking to speak to owner Annie Brown about the importance of conservation and food security.

The animal rights campaigner also took the opportunity to tour the farm and learn first-hand about sustainable farming.

Dave Rowntree at the CLA.

Dave said: “It’s great to be here with Annie and her farm manager David Ellin. I’ve been so impressed with Annie’s wildlife friendly farm and it’s a pleasure to meet people who share a passion for the environment.

"Working a farm with a traditional mix of crops and livestock is particularly challenging, and as someone who keeps sheep, I was delighted to see a flourishing flock that thrive on the South Downs”.