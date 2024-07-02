Dave Rowntree discusses conservation and food security with farming community

By Greg MountainContributor
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 10:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Dave Rowntree, Mid Sussex Labour candidate and drummer from Blur recently met staff and members of the Countryside Land and Business Association at the South of England Show.

And as a follow up Dave visited Perching Manor Farm in Fulking to speak to owner Annie Brown about the importance of conservation and food security.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The animal rights campaigner also took the opportunity to tour the farm and learn first-hand about sustainable farming.

Dave Rowntree at the CLA.Dave Rowntree at the CLA.
Dave Rowntree at the CLA.

Dave said: “It’s great to be here with Annie and her farm manager David Ellin. I’ve been so impressed with Annie’s wildlife friendly farm and it’s a pleasure to meet people who share a passion for the environment.

"Working a farm with a traditional mix of crops and livestock is particularly challenging, and as someone who keeps sheep, I was delighted to see a flourishing flock that thrive on the South Downs”.

Annie Brown said: “I was delighted to welcome Dave to Perching Manor Farm. We both passionately believe that Sussex farmers are a vital part of improving food security in the UK and are desperate for a government who can provide the certainty which will allow us to plan for the future”.

Related topics:Blur

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.