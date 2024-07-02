General Election 2024: Crawley students to quiz town's Parliamentary candidates

St Wilfrid's Catholic School

Crawley’s parliamentary candidates will be quizzed by students at St Wilfrid’s Catholic School Wednesday, July 3 – and you can watch it live on youtube.

Conservative Candidate, Zack Ali (Conservative), Peter Lamb (Labour), Tim Charters (Reform UK), Ian Dickson (Green) and Lee Gibbs (Lib Dem) will all be grilled by students at the school less than 24 hours before people start voting in this year’s General Election.

Each candidate will outline their core party principles to the student audience before questions from the students in a Question Time-style set up.

The school will be filming it and it will be available live on YouTube and you can watch it here at https://www.youtube.com/@stwilfridscrawley