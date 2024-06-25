General Election 2024: Five of Crawley’s eight Parliamentary hopefuls to take part in a hustings
Five of Crawley’s eight Parliamentary hopefuls will be taking part in a hustings on Tuesday (July 2).
Organised by Crawley CND, the event will be held at The Friary Church, Haslett Avenue West, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
All are welcome to attend and will be able to ask questions of: Linda Bamieh (Workers Party of Britain), Robin Burnham (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Iain Dickson (Green), Peter Lamb (Labour), and Dan Weir (Heritage).
At time of writing, Zack Ali (Conservative), Tim Charters (Reform) and Lee Gibbs (Lib Dem) will not be attending.
The town is guaranteed a new MP after Henry Smith (Conservative), who held the role for 14 years, chose not to stand for re-election.