General Election 2024: Labour MP exceeds majority in Hove and Portslade seat
Mr Kyle won the seat with a 19,791 majority, with 27,209 votes, up on his 17,044 majority in December 2019.
A cabinet role is on the cards for the MP who has represented Hove since 2015 and has been the Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology since last year.
Mr Kyle said: “Nine years ago residents across Hove and Portslade chose change by electing a Labour MP. Since that time, it’s been the privilege of my life to give our community a voice in parliament.
“But now it is clear that our country has chosen change as well, that change will be led by a Labour government.
“It will be a Labour Party that will put our country first, that will set about fixing our public services, growing our economy for the benefit of everyone and bringing our divided country together again.”
The turnout (yesterday Thursday 4 July was 74,063 or 70.42 per cent of the electorate.
The results are as follows – you can watch a video here https://youtu.be/oaTtRj2I8xU?si=SIn4gZdCZL3okyxD
Carline Deal (Conservative) 6,630
Sophie Broadbent (Green) 7,418
Tanushka Marah (Independent) 3,048
Peter Kyle (Labour) 27,209
Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat) 3,048
Martin Hess (Reform) 4,5580
There were 247 spoilt ballots.
In December 2019 the turnout was 48,676, or 69.7 per cent.
The results five years ago were as follows.
Angela Hancock (Brexit Party) 1,111
Robert Nemeth (Conservative) 15,832
Ollie Sykes (Green) 2,496
Charlotte Sabel (Independent) 150
Peter Kyle (Labour) 32,876
Beatrice Bass (Liberal Democrat) 3,731
Dame Dixon (Offcial Monster Raving Loony) 195