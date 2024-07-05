Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour has held the Hove and Portslade parliamentary seat, with Peter Kyle exceeding his previous majority.

Mr Kyle won the seat with a 19,791 majority, with 27,209 votes, up on his 17,044 majority in December 2019.

A cabinet role is on the cards for the MP who has represented Hove since 2015 and has been the Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology since last year.

Mr Kyle said: “Nine years ago residents across Hove and Portslade chose change by electing a Labour MP. Since that time, it’s been the privilege of my life to give our community a voice in parliament.

“But now it is clear that our country has chosen change as well, that change will be led by a Labour government.

“It will be a Labour Party that will put our country first, that will set about fixing our public services, growing our economy for the benefit of everyone and bringing our divided country together again.”

The turnout (yesterday Thursday 4 July was 74,063 or 70.42 per cent of the electorate.

The results are as follows – you can watch a video here https://youtu.be/oaTtRj2I8xU?si=SIn4gZdCZL3okyxD

Peter Kyle makes a speech after his victory is declared

Carline Deal (Conservative) 6,630

Sophie Broadbent (Green) 7,418

Tanushka Marah (Independent) 3,048

Peter Kyle (Labour) 27,209

Peter Kyle after his victory in the 2024 general election

Michael Wang (Liberal Democrat) 3,048

Martin Hess (Reform) 4,5580

There were 247 spoilt ballots.

In December 2019 the turnout was 48,676, or 69.7 per cent.

The results five years ago were as follows.

Angela Hancock (Brexit Party) 1,111

Robert Nemeth (Conservative) 15,832

Ollie Sykes (Green) 2,496

Charlotte Sabel (Independent) 150

Peter Kyle (Labour) 32,876

Beatrice Bass (Liberal Democrat) 3,731