General Election 2024: Meet the Independent candidate for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven

Emma Wall Kemptown and Peacehaven Independent 2024

Six candidates are standing for election to parliament to represent the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The six candidates are Valerie Gray (Social Democratic Party), Elaine Hills (Green), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrats), Khobi Vallis (Conservative), Emma Wall (Independent) and Chris Ward (Labour).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from the Independent candidate Emma Wall, 56, a mother and small businesswoman.

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

I want to become an MP because I feel our political system needs radical change – from top-down autocratic governance to more direct democracy through local people’s assemblies and e-polling.

As an Independent, I will be free from party dogma and able to act as a bridge between my constituents and Parliament.

I am an ordinary woman leading an ordinary life and I believe it is my ordinariness that qualifies me for the role.

I understand people’s everyday struggles and I will use my voice to represent our constituency to change the system from within.

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

I would like to see these businesses back in public ownership and will campaign for price fixing and capping.

Energy is a basic requirement and should be community-owned and run locally wherever possible using ESCOs (energy service companies).

I would campaign for research to be done into developing energy from free sources and more advanced technology.

I would like to see these essential businesses being held to account for their quality of service and given charters for minimum service requirements.

I would like to see AI and robotics introduced to make all these services more efficient and cost-effective for everyone.

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

I propose a multi-pronged solution.

Introduce community banks that have long-term fixed rates for borrowers to create a stable housing market. Bring empty properties (commercial and domestic) into a stewardship scheme with cheap rent in exchange for care for the fabric of the building. Find land for building communities using self-build and low-cost methods so that young people are not burdened with huge debt. Increase the supply of homes by limiting Airbnbs and empty holiday homes through licensing. Ensure hotels and B&Bs provide Airbnb-style accommodation, eg, featuring shared suites, self-catering and childcare.

What steps would you take to improve hospital performance, community care and access to GPs for patients in Brighton and Hove?

I would reduce the number of non-clinical managers and use the money saved to

create a campaign teaching diet and preventative health include complementary and holistic practitioners in our health service promote existing voluntary community projects, eg, Salty Seabirds and the Surf Life Saving Group clubs in Hove, Brighton and Saltdean

Poor mental health leads to poor physical health. I believe that the epidemic of poor mental health is due to a lack of community engagement, especially after the pandemic.

We need to get people off medication sticking plasters and enjoying more fulfilling lives within our community.

Events in Israel and Gaza have affected many members of the community here. What can people in your constituency expect you to say and do as an MP?

War and conflict are complicated issues and there are as many points of view as there are people talking about them.

My overarching feeling about all war is that it has to stop. Innocent people die needlessly. Huge amounts of taxpayer money are spent on arms and the military and people’s lives are torn apart.

As an MP, I will campaign vociferously for diplomatic efforts to be stepped up in the Middle East and I will call for a ban on the supply of arms and weapons to either side by UK companies.

Given the importance of tourism, how would you balance the evidence about sea water quality locally with perceptions?

Nobody living locally will have missed the murky brown film floating on top of the sea in recent weeks.

The film, we are told, is algal bloom and, although unsightly and rather unpleasant smelling, it does not pose a danger to health.

However, there are rumours and graffiti in the city which claim that raw sewage is being released into the sea.

I would like to see regular testing of the sea by Southern Water with the results being posted at strategic positions along the seafront.

This would provide actual evidence of the cleanliness of the sea and reassure bathers.

