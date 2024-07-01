General Election 2024: Meet the Labour candidate for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven

Chris Ward Labour Kemptown and Peacehaven 2024

Six candidates are standing for election to parliament to represent the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency on Thursday 4 July 2024.

The six candidates are Valerie Gray (Social Democratic Party), Elaine Hills (Green), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrats), Khobi Vallis (Conservative), Emma Wall (Independent) and Chris Ward (Labour).

Each candidate answered questions submitted by voters. Here are the answers from Labour candidate Chris Ward, 41, who tweets as @Chris4BtnKTP.

Why do you want to be an MP and how are you qualified for the role?

I grew up in Brighton. My parents grew up in Peacehaven. I’m an Albion season ticket holder. I’ve worked for and been a Labour Party member since I was 18 so I’m delighted to be a candidate in the city I love and for the party I love.

If elected, I’ll be a national voice for local people – working hard as part of a Labour government and with our local Labour council to deliver change on the things that really matter in this constituency – from the cost of living and housing to the NHS, climate change, crime and childcare.

If elected, how would you deal with performance and pricing problems in privatised utilities such as the water companies, railways, energy companies and the Royal Mail?

The Conservatives’ failure to properly regulate privatised utilities has seen shareholders’ profit while bills soar and services decline.

I’ll support tougher regulation of water companies – including higher fines and an end to bonuses for water companies who pollute our waters.

I’ll back Labour’s plans for clean energy by 2030, including Great British Energy – a publicly owned green energy company – and investing more in onshore, offshore and solar power.

I’ll champion bringing our railways back into public ownership – ending the broken franchise system and putting passengers, not shareholders, first.

I’ll support Royal Mail as a key part of our national infrastructure.

What would you do to help people who are struggling to rent or buy a home? Should second homes or Airbnb-style holiday lets be banned?

Tackling the housing crisis is one of my main priorities. It’s heartbreaking meeting so many local people who are suffering as a result.

So I’ll back Labour’s plans to build 1.5 million homes, update planning laws and work with local communities to get Britain building.

I’ll support new rights for renters – improving standards and abolishing “no fault” evictions. I’ll work with national and local government to end homelessness.

In a city like Brighton, holiday lets will always be part of the mix so it’s important there are strong licensing requirements for landlords and good standards for renters.

What steps would you take to improve hospital performance, community care and access to GPs for patients in Brighton and Hove?

If elected, I’ll work to put the NHS back on its feet after 14 years of neglect.

I’ll back Labour’s plans to cut NHS waiting times with two million extra NHS appointments, to deliver 700,000 more urgent dental appointments, train thousands more GPs and recruit more mental health staff in our local community.

For the NHS to flourish, it also needs to focus on prevention – tackling poor health earlier and in the community. That will take time, but it’s an approach I will champion.

The NHS is one of Britain’s and Labour’s proudest achievements – I’ll always fight for its future.

Events in Israel and Gaza have affected many members of the community here. What can people in your constituency expect you to say and do as an MP?

The events in Israel and Gaza have been, and continue to be, an absolute tragedy.

The death and destruction we have seen is indefensible and has resulted in an appalling humanitarian catastrophe.

If elected, I will continue to push for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the upholding of international law and a rapid increase of aid into Gaza.

I will also support recognising a Palestinian state as part of a renewed peace process and believe that a two-state solution is essential to the long-term security of Israel and the wider region.

Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven – Given the importance of tourism, how would you balance the evidence about sea water quality locally with perceptions?

Local residents, businesses, tourists and generations to come will benefit from clean seas and better protections for our beautiful coastline and countryside.

Southern Water has a poor reputation locally and its clear decisive action is needed so I’ll back Labour’s plans to force polluting water companies to clean up our seas.

I’ll bring together local businesses, our councillors and water companies to agree an action plan to improve our local environment and support local jobs.

I’ll always champion Brighton as an amazing place to live and visit, including by supporting regeneration projects such as the restoration of Madeira Terrace.

